Shari Lewis' Daughter Recreates Her Iconic Character From Captain Kangaroo Two Decades After TV Star's Death

Mallory Lewis, daughter of TV personality Shari Lewis, recently recreated her mother's iconic portrayal of the puppet Lamb Chop. The daughter Lewis took to TikTok to showcase the sock puppet that ruled television in the 1950s and 1960s.

Mallory took over her mom's character in 2000, voicing the puppet in the show Lamb Chop's Play-Along, a reprised version of the original series Captain Kangaroo. Lamb Chop made its way on television in 1956, and later, in 1969, Shari came up with her self-titled show, The Shari Lewis Show.

In a conversation with People Magazine, Mallory, who grew up in a world of puppets, revealed, "To me, it was completely normal growing in show business and in this weird world of puppets." She added, Talking about her mom, "I'm often asked what it was like growing up with a famous mom, and I don't quite know because, to me, she was just a mom."

Appearances Of Lamb Chop Over The Years

The iconic puppet Lamb Chop has been revived on screen multiple times over the years. The first appearance was in the Captain Kangaroo Show in 1956. Later, Shari Lewis brought back the character in her own-titled show in 1969. In 1993, Lamb Chop's Play-Along aired on TV and won five Emmy Awards in the following years.

In 1998, the actress and Lamb Chop appeared together for the last time in an episode of Charlie Horse Music Pizza. After Lewis's death, her daughter Mallory took over the franchise.

Who Is Mallory Lewis?

Mallory Lewis is an American writer-producer who worked closely with her mother and TV actress Shari Lewis. The writer-producer started her career by producing her mom's shows, Lamb Chop: Play Along and Charlie Horse Music Pizza. Lewis revived the charm of the famous puppet character after her mother's death.

Revealing her feelings about Lamb Chop, she said, "I did not want to be a ventriloquist. I did not want to be an entertainer. I was my mom's head writer, and I was her producer. And when she died, I kept getting letters and some early emails that asked, 'Is Lamb Chop dead too?'"

She added, "I couldn't let Lamb Chop also be dead. So I was going around the country, accepting posthumous awards for my mom, and I was pregnant and postpartum, and my now ex-husband asked me, 'Do you want to do this?' And so, I gave it a try, and it turned out I did."

Mallory also wrote children's books that introduced other puppet characters, like Zoey, a baby orangutan. Lamb Chop's debut on TikTok has made many of its fans nostalgic.

