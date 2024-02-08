Who Is Shane Gillis? All About Comedian Set To Host SNL 5 Years After Being Fired Over 'Offensive' Comments

Shane Gillis is set to return as a host on Saturday Night Live after five years of being fired. SNL shared the information with the audience on X (formerly Twitter) on February 4th. The news gathered some mixed responses from SNL fans prior to the episode premiere on February 24th.

The comedian, in 2019, offended the audience with his comments in a video that has surfaced on the internet. Gillis majorly attacked the Chinese community with his statements in the clip. He mocked them for their accent, saying, "An Asian trying to learn English bothers me." Addressing the same, the comedian was shown the way out by SNL.

Who Is Shane Gillis?

Shane Gillis is a stand-up comedian and a podcaster. Gillis gained fame for his Netflix special, Beautiful Dogs. Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast is the comedian's most subscribed podcast on Patreon. Over the years, the Up Next star has released multiple stand-up specials, including the one in 2021, which got him 23 million views and is still watched by many. In 2019, SNL approached the podcaster, but his mistakes led to his dismissal from the show.

Gillis later issued an apology. He had released a statement mentioning, "I'm a comedian who pushes boundaries. I sometimes miss it. But I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I've said." The comedian added, "If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you're going to find a lot of bad misses... My intention is never to hurt anyone, but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be, and sometimes that requires risks."

SNL's Response To Gillis' 2018 Video

Lorne Michaels, the SNL creator, came in front to put the show's point out in the public after Shane Gillis was fired. Michaels said, "After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL." The show creator added, "We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier and that our vetting process was not up to our standard."

Fans Reactions To Gillis' Return To SNL

After SNL's announcement of bringing back Shane to SNL, the show's fans were quick to react and share their views on social media. While some were excited about the comedian's monologue, some were still confused about why the podcaster was considered for the episode again.

