'She's So Fearless': Naomi Watts Calls Nicole Kidman 'Extraordinary' For Thriving In Her 50s; Says There's No One Higher

Naomi Watts praises Nicole Kidman for becoming the epitome of her sexuality in her 50s. Mulholland Drive actress spoke to British Vogue while promoting her new book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause and gushed over her friend's achievement.

She said Kidman is "at the absolute tippy-top of her game" and "there's no one higher." Watts pointed out how the Moulin Rouge actress's body of work has been varied and interesting. She emphasized how Kidman never hesitates before making bold choices when it comes to her acting projects.

"She's so fearless in every single role," Watts gushed. Kidman most recently starred in an erotic thriller, Babygirl, which became one of her most controversial yet acclaimed performances. Her other latest projects include Netflix's family drama The Perfect Couple and another rom-com, A Family Affair, alongside Zac Efron and Joey King.

Watts said Kidman is at the "epitome of her sexuality in her 50s. I mean, power to her! Yes, it is extraordinary." She further claimed that every man or woman, whether they are gay or straight, is in love with the winning actress.

The British actress continued to praise Kidman's generous nature. Giving a glimpse of their equation, Watts revealed that her colleague and friend always opened up her home and made her feel like a family. "She was like the sister I never had," she added.

The Emmanuelle actress further praised Kidman's capability as an artist, calling her someone who has no limit to how far she can push her boundaries in the name of art and storytelling. She called her a woman who has nerves of steel and a heart of gold.

The Big Little Lies actress opened up about her performance in Babygirl in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She explained how women are "discarded" as sexual beings after a certain period. "So it was really beautiful to be seen in this way," she admitted.