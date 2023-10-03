'Sia's stunning transformation': The surprise revelation of her face lift at the 5th Annual Day Time beauty Awards

Singer Sia made a revelation about her current face raise at the fifth annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on October 1. The Chandelier artist shared her gratitude for Beverly Hills facial plastic healthcare professional Dr. Ben Talei while offering him the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award.

Sia revealed about her facelift surgery

Known for her penchant for hiding her face, the 47-year-old pop star candidly mentioned the results of her cosmetic surgical procedure. "I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s--t," she said onstage. " I was given a wonderful facelift by Dr. Talei. He is extremely good. And he is doing so many appropriate paintings—and no longer just for the pop stars of the world.

Clearly thrilled with the final results from the Beverly Hills Center for Plastic Surgery, Sia couldn't assist but proportion her before-and-after pix with someone backstage, and she playfully found out, People pass, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like something you can ever want. I love him, but I can not say sufficiently accurately approximately him.

Dr. Talei expresses his appreciation for Sia

During his speech, Dr. Talei returned the admiration, expressing his appreciation for Sia as a person and a friend. He spoke about their mutual friends and the affection human beings have for her, emphasizing, She actually is, like you can see a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews' days. She invited them over to her residence for a massive party, and the complete family loves her. I'm super grateful.

When asked approximately the name of the game of his surgical talents on the crimson carpet, Dr. Talei told E! News that emphasized the significance of keeping a natural look. He explained, Instead of seeking to be creative and make matters up, you cross-returned and simply examined what people are alleged to appear to be inside. If you already know what they're speculated to seem like inside, out of doors seems regular. Like, beautiful interior, lovely outside it is also herbal interior, natural outside. So, you simply recognize the anatomy, and that is the easiest manner to maintain people's natural look.

