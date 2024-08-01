SNL Star Colin Jost Is All Set To Host America’s New Game Show Jeopardy; Details Inside

SNL star Colin Jost is on cloud nine! The popular host has an exciting new gig lined up for the fall. On July 31, the star was announced as the host of an all-new iteration of America's favorite game show: Jeopardy! Jost will host Prime Video's upcoming show, which goes into production in August, and shared his response to the new gig in a perfectly timed statement: "What is: I'm excited."

Suzanne Prete, the President of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, said that Jost's "sharp wit and intelligence personify Pop Culture Jeopardy!" and they "could not be happier" to have him do the show.

Jost will also be extra busy this year as the landmark 50th season of SNL gets underway and he continues hosting the show's Weekend Update segment with Michael Che.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a spinoff of the classic game show, which has been on air since 1964. The new version will introduce a “brand-new twist” to its “answer-and-question” format, combining the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture, according to the release.

Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories ranging from Alternative Rock to The Avengers, Broadway to MMA, and Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.

Advertisement

In a statement responding to Jost being the front face of the show, Amazon MGM Studios' Lauren Anderson said that Jost's "wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise.”

The forthcoming season will also feature a familiar face returning, as it was approved on July 31 that Maya Rudolph will reprise her role as Vice President Kamala Harris for the late-night sketch comedy series in the lead-up to the 2024 election, for which Harris is the presumed Democratic nominee.

Rudolph has portrayed Harris since 2019, when Harris, 59, first emerged on the scene and ran for the Democratic nomination for president. The character, a fan favorite, also earned Rudolph, 52, an Emmy Award in 2020.

Meanwhile, Jost is hosting the 2024 Olympics in Paris.