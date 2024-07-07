Who Was Judy Belushi-Pisano? All About John Belushi’s Widow As She Passes Away At 73

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Judy Belushi-Pisano, the widow of John Belushi and a producer and an actress known for her work on National Lampoon's Animal House and The Blues Brothers has died at 73. The official Instagram and Facebook pages for John Belushi pages confirmed the news on July 6, 2024.

The cause of the death was not revealed in the statement. She is survived by her children and grandchildren. However, The Martha's Vineyard Times reported that her death followed a prolonged fight with cancer.

The lengthy statement mentioned that there was no one like Judy. "Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny, and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift. The Belushi and Pisano families will carry your love in their hearts forever," the statement concluded.

The post included pictures of the couple over the years, as fans left some heartfelt condolences.

More about Judy Belushi-Pisano and her husband John Belushi

Judy and John met during high school in Wheaton, Illinois, before later marrying in 1976. Judy spoke to PEOPLE previously in 2020 ahead of the premiere of Belushi's documentary and said that she always believed in him despite the comedian thinking that he could never make any money.

Before John died from a drug overdose in 1982 at 33 in L.A. The couple worked together, as she appeared in minor roles in both Animal House and The Blues Brothers. The duo would also host SNL shows when John was a cast member on the sketch comedy show between 1975 and 1979.

According to Judy, John wasn't perfect and made mistakes like most people, but he was caring adventurous, and kind. And he not only made people laugh, but he also made them feel through his acting and comedy.

Moreover, according to The Martha's Vineyard Times, Judy later married producer Victor Pisano in 1990 before filing for divorce in 2010.

More about John Belushi's 2020 documentary

The documentary Belushi was released in 2020 in memory of John Belushi. The film is directed, written, and produced by R. J. Cutler, based on interviews conducted for the book Belushi: A Biography by Tanner Colby. Judy was initially opposed to the idea of putting his life and legacy out there so publicly but eventually agreed to it.

She was the one who ultimately provided the makers with his life's archives. Belushi received positive reviews from critics. On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 91% approval rating, based on 64 reviews, with an average rating of 7.5/10.

Apart from this, Wired the 1989 American biographical film based on John Belushi was also made, however, it was a commercial failure.

