Madelyn Cline Has EPIC Response To Dating Someone Whose 'Romantic Life Is Popular Online' After Pete Davidson Split

Love it or hate it, celebrities and their lives are always in the spotlight. While this often fuels gossip and entertainment for audiences and fans, for the stars, it can become overwhelming and exhausting to be constantly scrutinized.

Take Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, for example. She has opened up about the challenges of dating in the public eye, particularly following her breakup with comedian Pete Davidson. In a recent interview, Cline addressed the intense media attention and online speculation surrounding her personal life and romantic relationships.

She noted how netizens enjoyed making memes about them. When asked about the breakup, which Cline clarified had occurred in early 2024, she said she would "rather not" discuss their relationship, according to the outlet.

However, when asked what it was like to be involved with someone whose romantic life is “obsessed” over online, she simply replied, “The jokes write themselves,” according to PEOPLE.

Sources first confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2023 that the actress and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson were dating. Shortly after, Cline was spotted attending Davidson’s standup show in Las Vegas.

The couple's breakup came in July 2024. Reportedly the duo had split after nearly a year of being together, after which the news of Pete entering rehab came up.

Before dating Davidson, Cline was linked to DJ-producer Zack Bia and, perhaps most notably, her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes. The duo confirmed their relationship in June 2020, just a few months after the release of Season 1 of the hit Netflix series. However, they eventually parted ways toward the end of 2021.

While Cline doesn't appreciate the media focusing too much on her private life, her ex, Pete Davidson, also opened up about managing his personal and romantic life under constant media scrutiny. A few months earlier, in March 2023, Davidson discussed the challenges of living in the public eye on the Real Ones podcast.

"I'm in my 20s, and I've dated people, and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said.

He further explained that, having been in show business for 14 or 15 years and on national TV, he had dated around 10 people. While he didn’t think it was a big deal, the public couldn’t stop talking about it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cline’s hit show Outer Banks is set to return with its highly anticipated Season 4, which premieres on Netflix on October 10.

