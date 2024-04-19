Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune Of ' She's the Man' Actor Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is a popular Hollywood actor,producer and dancer whose net worth has been everybody's recent question. He gained recognition for his leading roles in the sports comedy She's the Man (2006), the comedy-drama Magic Mike (2012) and its sequels Magic Mike XXL (2015) and Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023), the latter two of which he also produced, and in the action-comedy 21 Jump Street (2012) and its sequel 22 Jump Street. The actor is known to be a heartthrob with his roles and this has helped him earn a robust wealth and fortune for himself as well as position himself as one of the finest actors we know today.

Perhaps very few know this today but Channing made his film debut in 2005 with Coach Carter, but his big break came in 2006 when he starred in Step Up. Let's take a minute and find out more details about the actor's net worth, wealth, fortune and early life.

1. Early Life

Channing Tatum was born Channing Matthew Tatum on April 26, 1980, in Cullman, Alabama. He is the son of Kay Tatum and Glenn Tatum (an airline worker and construction worker, respectively). Tatu was raised in a rural setting in the bayous of Mississippi, near the Mississippi River. Growing up, he had trouble with school work and, in general, fitting in due to a diagnosis of ADD and dyslexia. Tatum attended Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, and Glenville State College in West Virginia on a football scholarship. He later dropped out to return home, where he worked odd jobs, until he started as a roofer and then eventually became a stripper at a local nightclub under the pseudonym Chan Crawford.

2. Career

Although Tatum made his film debut in 2005 with Coach Carter, he first got noticed and gained popularity when he was cast as a dancer in Ricky Martin's "She Bangs" video in 2000 and was paid $400 for the job. He was discovered by a model talent scout and signed with the Page 305 Modeling Agency. He began to model for big names like Gap, Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, and Abercrombie & Fitch, and then eventually moved into national TV ads for Mountain Dew and Pepsi in 2002. Tatum signed with Ford Models in New York City and continued to work with them until he began to pursue acting roles.

The actor's first move break was opposite Amanda Bynes in She's the Man (2006) and later that year, the actor got his big role when he was paired with Jenna Dewan in the box office hit Step Up. Then, from 2006 to 2009, Tatum starred in eight films.

3. Channing Tatum's Magic Mike payday and net worth details

The actor took a massive risk for the movie Magic Mike. Instead of financing the movie in a traditional system, where a movie studio puts up the money and takes all the profits, Channing and fellow producer Steven Soderbergh financed the $7 million budget themselves and paid Warner Brothers a flat fee to distribute the movie. However, luck was in their favor and the film turned out to be a big hit. It was streaming everywhere and the duo ended up making another $30 million apiece from the second movie.

Coming to his net worth deatils, According to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor's net worth is $80 million. Tatum continues to both act and to have a heavy hand in production. He started two more production companies, 33andOut Productions and Iron Horse Entertainment. He has won more than 20 awards,

4. Personal life

Tatum met actress Jenna Dewan on the set of Step Up in 2006, who was also his co-star in the film. The duo sparked romance during the film's shooting and married on July 11, 2009, in Malibu. Their daughter, Everly, was born in London (where the couple had been living during the filming of Jupiter Ascending) in May 2013. In April 2018, after almost nine years of marriage, Tatum and Dewan announced their separation. Their divorce was settled in 2019 and since they were married during some really successful times of Tatum's career, Jenna is believed to have been paid a divorce settlement in the $20–30 million range, including real estate and ongoing spousal support.

After his divorce, Tatu began dating Zoe Kravitz and the couple got engaged in October 2023. According to sources from People, the couple was spotted a Halloween party on October 29 in their respective costumes and Kravitz was also seen wearing an engagement ring. However, the couple has yet to confirm their engagement. Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman from 2019 to 2021.

5. Real Estate

In 2008, Channing Tatum and his ex wife Jenna paid $2.6 million for a hillside home in LA's Laurel Canyon. In February 2018, they paid $6 million for a home in Beverly Hills, California. Now, they no longer own the Laurel Canyon home after divorce and it ended up selling for $5.92 million in 2021. After moving out, Channing rented a home in LA's San Fernando Valley for $25,000 per month. In May 2021, he paid $5.6 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.and the actor currently resides there.

