Who Are Will Ferrell’s Kids? All We Know About Hollywood Icon’s Children

A talented man who rose to fame in the mid-1990s as a cast member on the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell hails from California. The comedian was part of SNL from 1995 to 2002 and has subsequently starred in a string of comedy films.

Moreover, at one point, he was one of the highest-paid actors in the world, making upwards of $20 million per film. He has also pursued other endeavors like Funny or Die, sports ownership, sponsorships, and real estate.

During his time on Saturday Night Live, Will Ferrell made his movie debut in the film Criminal Hearts (1995). His breakthrough role was in the spy comedy Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), followed by A Night at the Roxbury (1998).

Apart from his illustrious career, the comedian is married to Viveca Paulin. The couple are parents to three children: Magnus, born in 2004, Mattias, born in 2006, and Axel, born in 2010. Let's take a moment and find out more about Will Ferrell's three children in this article.

1. Magnus Paulin Ferrell, 20

The comedian and his wife, Viveca Paulin, first crossed paths at an acting class in 1995 and tied the knot in 2000. They welcomed their eldest child, Magnus, on March 7, 2004.

A few years after his birth, Ferrell explained, "My wife was born in Sweden and we loved the idea of a Scandinavian name. I've gotten a lot of flack: 'What kind of ego do you have to have to name your child the great one?' That is not it at all."

Magnus has inherited his father's funny genes. Ferrell recalled a funny stunt Magnus pulled off on picture day at school: "Last year, for his yearbook photo, he borrowed another kid's glasses. He doesn't wear glasses. There he is with this very serious look with glasses on," the proud dad said to PEOPLE in an old interview.

The youngster's hobbies include music, particularly playing the keyboard. The budding musician is in a band with two of his friends and sometimes his dad.

He currently attends the University of Southern California. According to Ferrell, Magnus has been a good boy, but he reportedly likes buying knives off the internet and is quite active on the popular streaming platform TikTok.

2. Mattias Paulin Ferrell, 17

The couple welcomed their second child together, son Mattias, on December 30, 2006. While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2007, Ferrell admitted he doesn't know the English translation of his son's beautiful Swedish name. He joked that in English his name means "the one who eats fire." In reality, the name Mattias means "gift of God" and is very popular in Sweden.

In a Q&A conducted by his The House co-star, Amy Poehler, on CBS This Morning, Ferrell revealed that his children seem to have inherited his sense of humor, which he loves. Moreover, he revealed to Parade that Mattias had started getting into his old SNL sketches in the sixth grade. "It's fun when they discover," he told the magazine.

Apart from that, Mattias likes sports, and Ferrell has signed up to coach Mattias' soccer team.

3. Axel Paulin Ferrell, 14

Ferrell and Paulin's youngest, son Axel, was born on January 23, 2010, in L.A. Ferrell has said on multiple occasions that one of his greatest joys is embarrassing his children, including this little bundle of joy.

According to Hello, discussing Axel’s impact on the family, Will once said, "With Axel, our family feels complete. He’s got this wonderful, mischievous spirit that keeps us all on our toes. Parenting is never dull in our house."

Furthermore, Ferrell revealed that Axel and his brothers are very into Halloween, and they even pick out his Halloween costume every year, which he wears even if he hates it. "We have a standing tradition that they get to pick out my Halloween costume, no matter what it is," Ferrell said. "I was a poop emoji a couple of years ago," he added.

