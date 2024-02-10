British Vogue Brings Together Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Gigi Hadid, Serena Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy & More For It's Legendary Cover; WATCH

For British Vogue’s final issue under Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief put not one superstar on the cover, but 40 of them. After over six years at the helm, the fashion editor unexpectedly stepped down in June 2023. His outro cover assembles supermodels, Hollywood megastars, pop icons, and other fashion darlings with whom he has worked, including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Miley Cyrus, Linda Evangelista, Jane Fonda, Dua Lipa, Kate Moss and Serena Williams.

40 iconic women superstars cover the March 2024 issue of British Vogue

Photographed in Manhattan by Steven Meisel for the cover and Ned Rogers for the inside pages, the 40 women flew in from London, Paris, Milan, Los Angeles, and elsewhere to be part of the historical issue, Edward Enninful noted in his final editor’s letter.

“When it came to my last issue, I knew the cover would be dedicated to women. Of course! Women have shaped British Vogue for close to 108 years now, and have certainly informed every moment of my six-and-a-half-year tenure here, to say nothing of leading and guiding me through my entire life,” Enninful wrote.

“It was clear to all of us on the team that no one woman could or should encapsulate these past few years for the magazine,” he added. “What we needed was a group, to lean into the power of the collective to bring to life what I hope has been a daring, disruptive, and evolutionary period in Vogue’s history. So here it is: my 76th and final edition of Vogue, six and a half years and 153 cover stars later, including the 40 legendary women who feature on this cover. It’s been an extraordinary ride and an absolute honor.”

Last year, the fashion world was shocked by the news of Enninful's departure. Enninful’s appointment at British Vogue made him the first man, and the first black editor, to hold the title. He may no longer be editor-in-chief but he will stay on at Condé Nast to become Vogue’s global creative and cultural adviser.

“I’m determined to keep championing the incredible array of voices in fashion and media, and ensure we keep the energy explosion of the last few years going,” he added in his final letter. “We always say it, because it always needs to be said: there is a great deal yet to be done.”

Exploring Edward Enninful's career

Edward Enninful, the first black editor-in-chief of British Vogue, was confirmed in April 2017 and stepped down in 2023. Condé Nast International chairman and chief executive, Jonathan Newhouse called Enninful an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood, and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist. He also added that by virtue of his talent and experience, Enninful is supremely prepared to assume the responsibility of British Vogue.

Enninful has transformed British Vogue into a contemporary fashion platform, resulting in a 51% increase in digital traffic since his takeover in 2017. He has signed 140 new advertisers and maintained financial stability, despite a significant drop in circulation and newsstand sales during his tenure. This transformation reflects the current global audience and reflects the magazine's commitment to its mission.

Enninful's first issue of "New Vogue" featured Adwoa Aboah as the cover star, with subsequent covers featuring celebrities like Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Judi Dench, Madonna, and soccer player Marcus Rashford. In September 2019, the issue featured 15 female changemakers, including Greta Thunberg and Jane Fonda. The cover generated more than double the PR value of Enninful's previous successful issue, featuring Rihanna. The issue was guest-edited by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

British Vogue, under Enninful, has ventured into political territory, creating the video project I Am An Immigrant in response to Donald Trump's comments on immigrants in the US, featuring prominent figures from fashion, music, and film to showcase the creative contributions of US immigrants.

For the September 2020 issue, Enninful commissioned Misan Harriman, the first Black male photographer to shoot a British Vogue cover in its 104-year history. Enninful then enlisted Kennedi Carter, who became the youngest photographer in British Vogue's history to shoot a cover story for the magazine.



