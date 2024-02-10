Who Is Anna Cardwell's Husband Eldridge Toney? All About Mama June Star's Widower As He Shares 'Mixed Feelings' From Reliving Late Wife’s Journey On TV

Eldridge Toney and Anna Cardwell's relationship began in 2017, following Anna's divorce from her previous marriage. Toney, originally from Wrens, Georgia, and a graduate of Baldwin High School, moved in with Anna in 2020, sharing dreams of a bigger family home. Their relationship faced challenges, including multiple miscarriages in 2021, but they remained committed to building a life together. In the face of adversity, Toney stood by Anna's side as she battled an aggressive form of cancer, providing unwavering support during her chemotherapy treatments. The couple decided to make their bond official, marrying in March 2023, just months before Anna's tragic passing in December. Toney's role as a supportive partner extended beyond their relationship, as he became a loving father figure to Anna's daughters.

As the premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis approaches, Eldridge Toney, Anna Cardwell's husband, opens up to PEOPLE about the emotional experience of watching his late wife's journey unfold on television. Toney expresses a mix of joy and heartbreak as he anticipates revisiting special moments and the contrast between Anna's happiness and health in the past and her final days.

ALSO READ: How many children does Anna Chickadee Cardwell' have? Exploring the reality stars' daughters' lives amidst her tragic death

Reliving Special Moments

Toney shares his perspective on watching the series, emphasizing the emotional impact of hearing Anna's voice and witnessing her expressions. He plans to surround himself with family, including Anna's mother, June Shannon, and stepfather, Justin Stroud, during this personal viewing experience. “I have mixed feelings about it," he said. "I have joy in the sense of I get to rewatch the special moment between us two and it’s also going to be heartbreaking in the same sense because you know, seeing how happy and healthy she was then opposed to her final days."

Advertisement

Embracing Shared Memories

Expressing his vulnerability, Toney discloses his hesitation to watch the series alone. Instead, he opts to share the experience with those who loved Anna, emphasizing the importance of communal support during this challenging journey.

ALSO READ: Were Anna Cardwell and her mother Mama June on bad terms? Exploring their troubled relationship amid the reality TV star's demise

A Love That Endures

Reflecting on their profound connection, Toney reaffirms his enduring love for Anna, emphasizing their commitment and the irreplaceable bond they shared. The premiere marks a poignant moment for Toney, providing an opportunity to celebrate their love while navigating the grief of her loss.

As Anna Cardwell's loved ones prepare to witness her journey on Mama June: Family Crisis, Eldridge Toney stands resilient, acknowledging the emotional complexities that come with reliving his late wife's story on television. In the face of mixed emotions, Toney finds solace in the shared experience with family, cherishing the special moments that defined their enduring love.

ALSO READ: What was the cause of Anna Cardwell's death? Exploring her health struggle amid sad demise