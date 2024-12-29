‘Soul Of Our Home’: Chrissy Teigen Pens Heartfelt Wish For Husband John Legend On His 46th Birthday; Shares How They Celebrated

Chrissy Teigen wished her husband and the "soul" of their home John Legend a happy birthday on Saturday, December 28. The cookbook author took to Instagram to pen a beautiful note dedicated to the All Of Me singer and teased their special celebration.

"To our everything, the soul of our home (I'm the heart) we love you so much. Happy 46th birthday," she captioned the post, which featured Legend sitting in what appears to be a booth at London's Bubble Planet Experience.

Teigen revealed that her husband took their kids — sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 18 months, and daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 23 months — for the "bubble experience" on his birthday. But he didn't forget to go on a special date night with Teigen.

"And now we are heading to the Devil Wears Prada musical because you're up for any kind of date night you can get, ever," she revealed. She concluded her message, "I love you so much, we love you so much. Happy birthday."

As for their musical night at Dominion Theatre in London, the model shared Instagram stories featuring snaps from inside the theater, showing off their view of the stage. The family of six is currently on a "winter break" in the UK, and Teigen often shared glimpses of their getaway.

On December 25, she shared a carousel of pictures of their holiday celebration on Instagram. The post featured the family posing near a Christmas tree surrounded by festive lights. Teigen wore a black tank top and black pants, Legend wore a red sweater, and the kids flaunted matching plaid pajamas.

One of the pictures also showed their holiday special decoration, featuring nine stockings for each family member that hung along the fireplace mantel and appeared filled with toys and other goodies.

The Minefields singer also shared pictures of the celebration on Instagram, featuring an additional picture of their oldest kids kneeling next to Christmas presents. "Have a Merry Merry Christmas!" he captioned the post.