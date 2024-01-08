Emma Stone wins Best Actress over Margot Robbie; see as she graciously accepts the award

The 81st Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton with glamorous appearances from celebrities. It was indeed a big night for the films Oppenheimer and Poor Things. Emma Stone took home the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award (Poor Things) which also led the movie to win Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes 2024.

Poor Things which parodies the Frankenstein myth stars Emma Stone as Bella in the movie, a Victorian-era woman who was given a fetus' brain to bring her back to life. Critics and audiences appreciated her performance highly in the film.

Emma Stone bags her second Golden Globe

Emma Stone received a standing ovation from the audiences as she defeated Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves, Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple (2023), Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings, Margot Robbie - Barbie, and Natalie Portman - May December. Emma took the stage with grace, even giving a special thank you to her husband Dave McCrary.

Stone said, 'Thank you. Oh, boy. Thank you very much. This is amazing. Thank you. Dave, I have to start with you quickly. I love you so much. Thank you for everything.'. She continued by expressing gratitude to Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, and Willem Dafoe, her co-stars in the movie.

Following this, the movie won the prestigious award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, defeating Air, American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, and May December in the process.

Poor Things is a 2023 science fantasy black comedy film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara. It is based on the 1992 book by Alasdair Gray. Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Christopher Abbott, Ramy Youssef, and Jerrod Carmichael are among the actors who star in it.

The protagonist of the story is Bella Baxter, a young Victorian lady who committed suicide and was brutally brought back to life by a scientist. She escapes with a debauched barrister on a quest for sexual emancipation and self-discovery. The film enhanced Stone's partnership with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, with whom she had previously collaborated on the 2018 film "The Favourite."

