Sydney Sweeney Reveals How Madame Web Became 'Building Block' For Her Blockbuster Film Anyone But You

Sydney Sweeney has been making headlines for both good and bad reasons. Her first release this year, the action-thriller Madame Web alongside Dakota Johnson, badly crashed at the box office. However, her next film Anyone But You was a massive hit!

Talking about her experiences working in both films, she revealed that one wasn’t possible without the other.

Sweeney is thankful for the opportunity in Madame Web

The 26-year-old actress embraced the failure of her movie as it opened a door of opportunity for her. She quipped about her best and worst releases happening within a short span, "I want to point out the timeline of projects and explain a few things."

"So — don’t laugh at that!" Sweeney reacted to the audience laughing.

Through Madame Web, the actress could make connections within the studio network, "Madame Web is my first-ever studio project, a studio film I ever got cast in. And I am so thankful to Sony because it was such a building block for me."

She continued, “And while I was filming I was actually building the packages for both Immaculate and Anyone But You."

How did Madame Web opened doors for Sweeney?

The Euphoria actress talked about how working on Madame Web led her to connect with executives at Sony network and create Anyone But You.

Sweeney recalled her conversation with Sony network, "I called up Sony and I said, ‘Hey, I have this movie. We’re filming together, let’s build a relationship,'" she said on the call. "And that’s how Anyone But You got made. I would never have been able to do that without Madame Web," elaborated the Immaculate actress.

The success of Anyone But You and upcoming projects

Anyone But You is a romantic comedy in which Sweeny was a star and executive producer. She was paired with the Top Gun: Maverick actor Glenn Powel.

The movie was already creating buzz because of Powel and Sweeney’s chemistry and dating rumors, which they later squashed during an SNL skit. After its original release in December and a special Valentine's Day re-release with extra footage, it collected $214.8 million at the box office worldwide.

The buzz around the movie must have played a part, but nevertheless, this was Sweeney’s biggest box office hit this year! The actress was also busy promoting her horror movie Immaculate ahead of its release on March 22.