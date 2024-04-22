Taylor Swift Thanks Fans Following The Release Of TTPD

Following the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift is expressing her gratitude to her fans. The popular singer has "liked" several fan postings regarding her most recent release on X in the early hours of April 19.

Swift replied to one of the posts, which said, "Oh god I love this…. But daddy I love him! 🤍🖊️ #TheTorturedPoetsDepartment #TSTTPD," referring to the lyrics of But Daddy I Love Him.

Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift's Unexpected Album Release

Another fan post went on to say, "I’d rather burn my whole life down than listen to one more second of all this bitching and moaning????????? Taylor now I’m on my feet APPLAUDING!!!! YES QUEEN!!!!!!!! #TSTTPD,” referring to the same song.

One of the most popular posts included a GIF of someone drinking from a large glass and accidentally spilling wine, accompanied by a humorous quote from the fan: "AND I LOVE YOU IT’S RUINING MY LIFE I TOUCH YOU ONLY FOR A FORTNIGHT #TSTTPD," referring to Swift's song featuring Post Malone, Fortnite.

The Folklore hitmaker tweeted about her "2 a.m. surprise," saying, "The Tortured Poets Department is a hidden DOUBLE album. Here's the second edition of TTPD because I wanted to share all the tortured poetry I've written over the previous two years: The Collection. Fifteen more tracks. And now the tale is no longer mine. Everything is yours."

Swift mentioned her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department. An anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

Taylor Swift Reflects on Past Relationships in Recent Interview

The Love Story hitmaker went on to say, "This period of the author’s life is now over; the chapter is closed and boarded up.”

"Once wounds have healed, there is nothing to exact revenge on or scores to settle. And when I gave them more thought, I realized that many of them were self-inflicted. This writer firmly believes that when our tears turn into ink on paper, they become holy. We can let go of our darkest tale once we've spoken it. The tortured lyricism is all that's left after that," the singer said in closing.

Since the album's release, Swift's seemingly frequent references to her six-year romance with her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn have had everyone talking. Supporters believe there are also allusions to Swift's brief relationship with Matty Healy and Kim Kardashian.

