Taylor Swift Gives Ode To England YET AGAIN With New Song So Long, London; Find Out Her History With The City

London is close to Taylor Swift’s heart!

The ME! singer has famously dated many ‘London Boys’ and talked about the city several times. She even references it in her songs, such as London Boy, Come Back…Be Here, and So Long, London, from her most recent album, TTPD.

Let’s look at her relationship timeline with the vibrant city of London that created a spot in her heart!

March 2012

When Taylor Swift was in her ‘Red’ era, she dated the original London boy and pop star Harry Styles, who inspired her song Style. During their two-year-long relationship, the couple spent much time in London and were spotted chilling in Cheshire.

October 2012

This was when Taylor dropped her hit album Red, which had many references to London. People obviously remember the hit song she wrote about Styles after their breakup. But one of her underrated songs, Come Back...Be Here has many direct references to the city.

"I guess you're in London today. And I don't wanna need you this way. Come back, be here. Come back, be here." And..."But you're in London, and I break down Cause it's not fair that you're not around."

2013: Song Clean from the album 1989

Another underrated gem from Taylor Swift’s discography! This song is from her hit album 1989, which features songs like Blank Space, Shake It Off and Style. In an interview with Elle, she revealed that the song emerged out of a casual stroll in London.

"Clean, I wrote as I was walking out of Liberty in London," she said.

February 2015

This time around, the Midnight Rain singer was often spotted with another London boy, Matty Healy. The couple was spotted being cozy at a party in the UK. On the subject of Healy, Swift’s new album Tortured Poets Departed, released yesterday, is believed to be about the former.

Fans were shocked that it was a “Matty Healy album," not about her long-time ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, except for a few songs like So Long, London.

June 2016

Taylor Swift seems to have a soft spot for English boys as she starts dating Tom Hiddleston…another London boy, if we may add. Although Hiddleston is from the UK, their short but sweet relationship took place away from it in Rhode Island.

May 2017

Shortly after Swift ended her relationship with the Loki actor, she started dating her long-time “lover” Joe Alwyn, who is also from, you guessed it, London. The fans deemed the couple perfect for each other. And over their six-year-long relationship, the Grammy winner wrote many songs dedicated to him. Most famously—Lover, Gorgeous, London Boy and Daylight.

Their relationship got serious to the point that Swift packed her bags and moved to the UK. In an interview with Times Magazine, she recalled that she moved to the country amidst the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls,” she said.

At the time, she would roam around with Joe in disguise in London. "She's been walking around with Joe in London using disguises, like scarves and hats, to keep her identity under wraps,” an insider told The Sun.

February 2019

The singer supported her beau, Joe Alwyn, at the BAFTAs, where his film The Favourite won seven awards. She also made her relationship Instagram official with a sweet post.

January 2021

Taylor Swift spent quality time with Joe’s family. An insider at the time revealed to ENews that the singer was "back and forth between Nashville and England spending time with her family and with Joe's family. They take walks in the neighborhood and go on hikes to get fresh air." In May 2021, She gave a public shoutout to Joe during her BRIT Global Icon Award.