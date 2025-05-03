South Newswrap, May 2: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom’s 1st single unveiled, Deepika Padukone joining Spirit, and more

South cinema was definitely packed with some interesting moments today. Here are a few of the biggest topics from South cinema that caught our attention more than anything else.

Top South news of May 2, 2025

1. Kingdom 1st single OUT:

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, is slated to release on May 30, 2025. Ahead of its release, the film’s makers have unveiled its first single titled Hridayam Lopala.

Advertisement

The romantic banger, featuring Vijay and leading lady Bhagyashri Borse, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The melodic track, which runs for 4 minutes and 41 seconds, is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Anumita Nadesan, with lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth in Telugu.

See the song here:

2. Allu Arjun drops update on AA22xA6:

Allu Arjun was recently seen at the WAVES 2025 event, where the actor shared an update about his upcoming film.

In his words, the actor said: “My 22nd film with director Atlee garu. We have come together. I liked the idea that he told me, and I like his aspirations. I felt we were like-minded on many levels. We hope to bring a very new visual spectacle to Indian cinema. It will be a very international presentation with total Indian sensibilities.”

3. Deepika Padukone to play co-lead in Prabhas’ Spirit:

According to an exclusive report from Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone will star alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Spirit. Initially, the actress had to decline the offer due to her pregnancy.

Advertisement

However, as the filmmakers delayed the shoot from late 2024, they approached the Pathaan actress once again. Now, it appears she has officially come on board, marking her second collaboration with her Kalki co-star.

As per a source, the actress is quite impressed with the well-written female role by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is excited to team up with him for the first time.

ALSO READ: Telugu OTT releases to watch this week (April 28 - May 1): Muthayya to 28 Degree Celsius