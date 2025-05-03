Will JK Rowling Get Paapa Essiedu Fired From Upcoming Harry Potter Series For Supporting Trans Rights? Find Out

Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Severus Snape in the upcoming series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book franchise, Harry Potter. But did the actor risk his job by signing a letter supporting the trans and broader LGBTQ+ community, who have been impacted by the Supreme Court’s gender ruling?

Rowling has been vocal about her controversial opinions regarding the trans community. However, she reportedly isn’t bothered at all by Essiedu’s decision to stand in solidarity with them. An insider told MailOnline that the author “doesn’t care” at all.

She is aware of the power of the Harry Potter franchise and realizes that it’s bigger than any individual cast member. “For her, it’s business as usual,” the source added. Rowling aims to continue building the Harry Potter brand while campaigning for what she calls “women’s rights.”

The controversy erupted when a trans rights activist called Essiedu a hypocrite for supporting the community while indirectly working under Rowling. The activist accused the actor of virtue-signaling for not quitting a show inspired by Rowling’s books and branded his stance as “plain and hollow.”

Essiedu wasn’t spared further criticism either. Some critics joined the conversation, pointing out the same alleged hypocrisy. One admitted that his casting in the show would likely boost his career, but also criticized him for “working on a project that puts even more money” in Rowling’s pockets.

They argued that his decision says a lot about his “values” and that a signature on a letter isn’t enough to redeem him. “This is just plain hollow. If you truly care, call her out,” another critic said.

Sources told MailOnline that despite the controversy, Essiedu will not be fired. It’s also unlikely that he’ll quit such a major opportunity, one that could potentially catapult him into fame and fortune. The actor has yet to comment publicly on the controversy.

Essiedu will be stepping into the role previously portrayed by the late Alan Rickman, who flawlessly captured the stone-cold essence of Severus Snape in the original movie series.