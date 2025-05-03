General Hospital May 2 Episode Recap: Dante and Lulu Have a Heartfelt Conversation; Details Inside

The new episode of General Hospital has got the audience seated for a high intensity of drama, with Dante and Lulu having a heartfelt conversation with each other. Since Lulu woke up from her long coma sleep, the duo have talked about everything, including Dante’s situationship with Brook Lynn.

Advertisement

However, this time it is different. Lulu is keeping a major secret to herself, which could heavily affect her ex-husband’s life. She is building up the courage to tell Dante about his kids that Brook Lynn gave for adoption.

On the other hand, Maxie is handling both her kids and her business. Amid maintaining the balance, she is also focused on her company, which saw itself in a high-voltage drama after Sidwell struck a deal with them to supply him the raw minerals used in their products.

As Maxie deals with the multiple things on her plate, she would want to keep the company away from Sidwell and his trick. However, she has been warned to keep her distance from the latter.

Meanwhile, Lois finds herself in a fix. She is the one person with the maximum number of secrets to herself. Lois keeps one set of secrets from Dante and Olivia while the other set of secrets is from Chase and Brook Lynn. It would be interesting to watch how she will find her way out of the tricky situation.

Advertisement

At Port Charles, Mac learns of the crime. He is aware of Nina and Portia drugging Drew and also knows that the reason could only be Kristina’s attempted murder. The secrets could be rolled out in a split second of time, and hence the ones who have close connections with the secrets should be extremely alert.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Expose Nina and Will the Bonfire End in Chaos?