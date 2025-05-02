What Does the 2025 Met Gala Theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ and Dress Code 'Tailored for You' Mean?

The Met Gala, the most fashionably extravagant and star-studded event, is just around the corner. Every year features a unique theme and dress code that celebrity attendees interpret in their own creative ways. For 2025, the theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The theme corresponds to the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, according to PEOPLE. Meanwhile, the dress code for the glamorous evening is Tailored for You. According to Vogue, the Met explained that the dress code pays homage to “the exhibition’s focus on menswear.”

Advertisement

As Vogue reports, the theme is inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The exhibition, based on this theme, is divided into 12 sections, each representing a distinct characteristic.

The characteristics are as follows: Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Jook, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, and Cosmopolitanism. With the theme divided into so many sections, attendees have the creative freedom to dress according to their personal interpretations.

On Good Morning America, the Met further explained that the theme explores the indelible style of Black men through the lens of dandyism, spanning centuries to the present day. Monica L. Miller told Vogue that dandyism could loosely be defined as “dressing wisely and well.”

What about the Tailored for You dress code? PEOPLE reports that the Met clarified the dress code is intentionally designed to invite creative interpretations. As such, both the event’s dress code and theme are open-ended, encouraging imaginative expression rather than prescribing a specific style.

Advertisement

This will undoubtedly pique the interest of fans eager to see celebrities arrive in their fashionable best, or worst, at Hollywood’s biggest charity event dedicated to fashion.

This year, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo will serve as a co-chair, alongside Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, LeBron James, and Anna Wintour. The 2025 Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 5.

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra set to grace the event for fifth time; check out exciting details about her sartorial choice