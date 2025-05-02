THUNDERBOLTS* Breaks THIS Marvel Record; Director Makes Major Revelation Connected to Avengers: Doomsday

THUNDERBOLTS* has broken the record for having the longest post-credits scene in the history of Marvel movies. According to media reports, the movie includes end scenes that run for 2 minutes and 54 seconds, which is longer than the combined duration of the five mid- and post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The film stars Florence Pugh , Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour, portraying the characters Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and Red Guardian, respectively. The movie ends with Valentina Allegra de Fontaine labeling the group of four as the “new Avengers,” followed by two post-credit scenes.

The first post-credit scene reveals how the THUNDERBOLTS* are living up to their title of Avengers and enjoying the fame they have gained. The second scene shows the group, along with the Fantastic Four , heading toward Earth.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director of the newly released Marvel film revealed that the latter post-credits scene was originally intended to be filmed for the upcoming Avengers movie.

Apart from the return of Robert Downey Jr . to the franchise, fans will also witness the new Avengers joining a few of the original members in Avengers: Doomsday. During an interview with a media outlet, filmmaker Jake Schreier revealed that although he was present on set, he did not direct the second post-credits scene. The clip, he noted, “comes from the set of a movie that is officially beginning production on Monday.”

Opening up about the scene in which the Thunderbolts argue at the Watchtower, the director shared, “I was very happy to be there and lucky to be there.”

Schreier continued, “It was so fun to see your characters go off into this bigger context. We've been living in our own contained world, but it was really fun to see them there.”

In the final scenes, the audience sees that each member of the group is wearing a new suit—except for Bob, who remains in civilian clothing.

When asked about this, the director didn’t reveal much and jokingly said he might get shot if he opened his mouth any further.