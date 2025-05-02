What is Angelina Jolie's Next Project? Movie Adaptation of Fredrick Backman's Anxious People Eyes Her as Female Lead

Angelina Jolie is set to star in the movie adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s best-selling novel Anxious People. Jolie will portray the role of Zara, a bank robber who finds herself in a complex situation at an open house.

The movie will be directed by Marc Forster, known for his work on A Man Called Otto and World War Z. According to media reports, the project will be launched just days before the Cannes market by Black Bear and Hope Studios.

Advertisement

The plot of the new movie will revolve around the character of Zara, who holds the guests at a house viewing hostage. In this oddly comic situation, the visitors connect with each other, share secrets, and plan their escape—all while dodging the police.

According to the movie’s description, Anxious People is “about a crime that never took place, a would-be bank robber who disappears into thin air, and eight extremely anxious strangers who find they have more in common than they ever imagined… Through an ingeniously constructed story, Anxious People explores the enduring power of friendship, forgiveness, and hope—the things that save us, even in the most anxious times.”

The list of cast members joining the Maria star in the movie has not been announced yet. The story will be adapted for the screen by David Magee, known for his work on films such as Life of Pi, A Man Called Otto, and Finding Neverland.

Advertisement

The film is also expected to reunite the team behind A Man Called Otto, which was also adapted from a Fredrik Backman novel.

Speaking about the upcoming adaptation, producer Wikström Nicastro said, “Fredrik’s novels speak to our shared humanity in a way that really moves audiences, and we’re proud to be able to deliver another heartwarming and hilarious adaptation of his work.”

Further details on Anxious People will be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Reveals Feeling Sorry For Extras While Singing Opera On Stage For Her Latest Netflix Movie Maria: 'You Have To Be Very...'