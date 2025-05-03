Paul Mescal Proves He's the Sweetest Boyfriend to Gracie Abrams; Here's What We Know About His Love Language

Paul Mescal proves to be the most loving boyfriend to Gracie Abrams. Amid the singer traveling the world for her Secret of Us tour, the actor has made sure to attend each of his girlfriend’s concerts to show support. The Gladiator II star has often been spotted alongside the musician, proving that spending time together is his love language.

The couple was recently seen at Auckland’s Bruce Tattoo Studio, where they got inked together. The tattoo artist also shared a snap of the celebrity pair on his Instagram handle. Excited fans quickly reposted the pictures on their stories and fan pages.

Sharing details about Mescal and Abrams’ relationship , a source close to the duo revealed to People Magazine, “Despite their busy schedules, the couple is making each other a priority.” They further added, “There’s no denying the strong chemistry between Paul and Gracie, true lovebirds.”

Meanwhile, recent reports state that the Us crooner and the actor remain strongly bonded, despite tension between the two in recent months. Earlier this year, the couple was seen having an intense argument, which led to the daughter of the Star Wars director storming out of the venue.

Nonetheless, the issues seem to have been resolved. Weeks later, the couple was spotted outside the Noël Coward Theatre, where Mescal’s play A Streetcar Named Desire was running. An insider shared, “Gracie was standing on the street watching but stayed very much in the shadows so she wouldn’t be noticed.”

They continued, “Paul then walked back into the theater. After the fans cleared off, he reappeared. She was waiting for him, and they went around the corner to hide. They were kissing and hugging before walking off arm-in-arm to dinner.”

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were first linked in July 2024 but have kept their relationship very private.

