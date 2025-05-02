David Beckham Turns 50: Is Footballer Bothered by Sons Brooklyn and Romeo's Alleged Feud? Sources Reveal

David Beckham is reportedly feeling positive and content as he celebrates his 50th birthday on May 2. According to a new report by Metro.UK, a source close to the Beckham family revealed, “David is feeling good about turning 50.” The former footballer appears to be embracing the milestone with gratitude rather than concern.

“He’s as happy as he’s ever been,” the insider added. The report also stated that David is surrounded by loved ones and enjoying both his personal and professional life at the moment.

The source shared that David Beckham is content with how things are going in his life. “His personal life and business ventures are thriving,” the insider said. Beckham, known for his football legacy and growing business empire, including his co-ownership of Inter Miami CF, seems to have found balance.

From family life with wife Victoria Beckham to his continued presence in fashion, sports, and branding, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is reportedly in a stable and joyful phase.

The source also addressed rumors about tension involving Beckham's sons, Brooklyn and Romeo. According to the report, David is not bothered by the speculation and has chosen not to let it affect him. Despite recent buzz around family drama, Beckham is staying calm and focused on celebrating his milestone birthday.

“He doesn’t have any fears associated with turning old,” the source clarified, rejecting the idea that David is secretly concerned about aging.

This new update comes after a Heat Magazine article claimed David Beckham was anxious about turning 50. An earlier source said that publicly, he’s said he’s not bothered in the slightest, but the truth is he has the same uneasiness about ageing and added that it’s only natural.

