Bollywood Newswrap, May 2: Deepika Padukone to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next, Ananya Panday and other celebs visit Nirmal Kapoor's house after her death

From Deepika Padukone joining Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film to Priyanka Chopra gearing up for her fifth Met Gala appearance, here’s a quick round-up of the biggest Bollywood stories from May 2, 2025.

1. Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas in Spirit

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone has officially signed on to star alongside Prabhas in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She had initially turned down the role due to her pregnancy. However, with the production now delayed beyond late 2024, the team re-approached her—and this time, she said yes. This marks her second collaboration with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD. A source shared that she was especially impressed by the strength of her character in the script and is looking forward to working with Vanga for the first time.

Advertisement

2. Celebrities visit Anil Kapoor’s home after his mother Nirmal Kapoor passes away

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away recently, leaving the Bollywood community in mourning. Several celebrities, including a visibly emotional Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vedang Raina, and Farah Khan, were seen arriving at the family’s home in Juhu to pay their final respects. The film fraternity came together in solidarity to support the Kapoor family during this difficult time.

3. Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2025 for the fifth time

Priyanka Chopra is set to make her fifth appearance at the Met Gala, and this time she’s teaming up with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing for a show-stopping look. Her ensemble will be complemented by a striking piece from Bvlgari’s latest high jewelry collection. The 2025 theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrates the cultural and historical impact of Black menswear and its influence on fashion. Known for her fearless red carpet appearances, Chopra is expected to deliver a look that’s both regal and revolutionary, embracing the theme’s call for creativity and homage to Black style icons.

Advertisement

4. Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan may headline Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2

Pinkvilla had reported that Mujhse Shaadi Karogi 2 is in development. And now Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan are in talks to step into the roles originally played by Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The sequel will be helmed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala and is currently in the writing stage. The filmmakers aim to bring a fresh dynamic to the beloved romantic comedy while honoring the original’s essence.

5. Kareena Kapoor recalls Spielberg recognizing her from 3 Idiots

At WAVES 2025 on May 2, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a remarkable career memory during a panel moderated by Karan Johar. The actress revealed that legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg once recognized her from 3 Idiots and praised her performance in the film.

Recalling the incident, Kareena said it happened shortly after the release of 3 Idiots when she found herself at the same restaurant as Spielberg. To her surprise, he approached her and asked if she was the actress from the popular Indian film about three students. When she confirmed, Spielberg responded, “I loved the film.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WAVES Summit 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Day 2: Aamir Khan opens up on connection between Chinese audience and Indians; shares warm hug with Rajkumar Hirani