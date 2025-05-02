Why are Virat Kohli and Avneet Kaur trending on social media? Here's everything you need to know about cricketer’s clarification

Social media has been abuzz since the morning after eagle-eyed fans pointed out that Virat Kohli had allegedly liked a post from a fan page dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur. The incident sparked considerable chatter online. However, reacting to the speculation, Kohli has issued a clarification, stating that "there was no intent" behind it.

On May 2, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram stories and shared a note directly addressing the online chatter surrounding his like on a post. He urged the internet users not to make any assumptions and avoid speculation.

He wrote, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

For the unversed, earlier in the day, several eagle-eyed users pointed out a "like" from Virat Kohli’s official Instagram account on a fan page dedicated to Avneet Kaur. The post quickly caught attention online, with many users attributing it to a technical glitch or a managerial oversight, while others indulged in unnecessary speculative theories.

The intensity of speculation was such that many went on to tag his wife, Anushka Sharma in the comments section of the post. Notably, the like in question has now disappeared.

On the other hand, on May 1, Virat took to his Instagram handle and posted a romantic birthday wish for Anushka. The cricketer shared a happy picture while they were seen standing in a picturesque location with mountains in the backdrop.

"To my best friend, my life partner, my safe space, my best half , my everything. You’re the guiding light of all of our lives. We love you so much more everyday. Happy birthday my love @anushkasharma," the post was captioned.

Anushka and Virat have been married since 2017 and share two kids, Vamika and Akaay. The couple welcomed them in 2021 and 2024, respectively.

On the professional front, the cricketer is currently busy with the ongoing IPL matches where he represents the team of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in a special appearance in Qala.

