Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan's pre-independence drama adds reasonable Rs 1.85 crore

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh has been facing a tough competition with the new release, Raid 2. The legal drama has moved past its two weeks as it entered into the third weekend today. Kesari 2 has been performing on a steady note at the box office these days.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 45.35 crore in the first week of its release at the box office. In the second week, Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 28.15 crore net business.

Now, the courtroom drama minted Rs 1.85 crore on the third Friday, bringing its cume collection to Rs 75.35 crore in 15 days.

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Week 2 Rs 28.15 crore Day 15 Rs 1.85 crore Total Rs 75.35 crore

The makers of Kesari Chapter 2 announced BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offer on Friday, which benefitted the legal drama to perform better than expected. It is expected to witness a minimal boost on Saturday and Sunday, considering the weekend.

Set against the backdrop of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kesari 2 features Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, who fights a legal battle against The Crown. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley and Ananya Panday plays the role of Dilreet Gill.

Kesari Chapter 2 is currently competing with Raid 2 and The Bhootnii at the box office. Kesari, the first installment of the franchise which arrived on the Holi weekend in pre-Covid era, collected Rs 152 crore net in its lifetime during its release in 2019. The recently released courtroom drama looks to remain under the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

