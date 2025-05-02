Met Gala 2025: Anna Wintour Reacts to ASAP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Lewis Hamilton's Outfits; Meet This Year's Chairs

Anna Wintour, who has been in charge of the Met Gala since 1995, has offered an unusual behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming A-list event.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Wintour shared her thoughts about the last-minute preparations and reactions to some of the celebrity appearances, such as Colman Domingo, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, and more.

Wintour reported that she isn't entirely aware of what each and every guest intends to wear. Although most call in to seek guidance, not all participants share their decisions beforehand, she explained.

One of the Met Gala 2025 co-chairs who shared a picture of his look with Wintour was Colman Domingo. Having sent her a sneak peek of his appearance, he reportedly received very positive feedback from her. She appreciated his vision, deeming it "a clever idea," and thought his concept was particularly inventive.

The Vogue editor-in-chief also spoke about the other co-chairs' preparations for fashion’s biggest night. She mentioned that Lewis Hamilton claimed he didn’t have a picture of his final look, although she was somewhat doubtful. Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky had given verbal explanations of their ensembles, which she said sounded well-rehearsed and appropriate for the evening’s theme.

“Lewis [Hamilton], I’m not sure I entirely believe him. [He] says he doesn’t have a picture, but it’s great,” Wintour said, adding, “And Pharrell [Williams] and [A$AP] Rocky have both described to me what they’re wearing. It sounds perfect.”

The Met Gala 2025 is on May 5, with the opening of the related Costume Institute exhibition on May 10 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The theme for this year, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, focuses on the cultural importance of menswear-influenced fashion. The dress code, “Tailored for You,” invites guests to display suits, angular silhouettes, and dramatic tailoring.

Even though she does not get to see all the looks ahead of time, Anna Wintour said she has total faith in the co-chairs' sense of style. She believes that each of them is perfectly capable of making the appropriate fashion choices for the evening.

