Anil Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor passes away: Ananya Panday gets teary-eyed; Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and more celebs arrive at her residence

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Anil Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away peacefully at the age of 90. She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital a few days ago due to age-related health issues. A beloved figure in the Kapoor household, her loss has left the family and many from the film industry heartbroken.

Prominent names from the industry came by to offer condolences and stand by the grieving family. Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Javed Akhtar, Jackie Shroff, Veer Pahariya, Orry, Vedang Raina, and Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan, Neelam Kothari, and Salman Khan's sister Alvira were among those seen arriving.

Interestingly, before heading to the Kapoor residence, Ananya Panday was spotted on set, supposedly holding back tears. The actress, who shares a close bond with Shanaya Kapoor, looked to be deeply affected by the news of her best friend’s grandmother’s passing.

WATCH:

Nirmala Kapoor's funeral is scheduled for May 3. Earlier today, Anil Kapoor was seen arriving at his home in an ambulance with his mother's mortal remains, accompanied by his brother Sanjay Kapoor, sister Reena Kapoor, and nephew Arjun Kapoor. Soon after, several family members, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Shanaya Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor, were also spotted at the residence.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to the late veteran producer Surinder Kapoor. She was the proud mother of four children—Anil, Reena, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor—and grandmother to a generation of well-known Bollywood stars: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.



Just a short while ago, the family had joyfully celebrated her 90th birthday. Anil Kapoor had shared touching throwback pictures with a heartfelt note that read, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy.”



Her passing has left a deep void not just in the Kapoor family, but across the industry that admired her grace and strength.

