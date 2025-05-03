The Bold and the Beautiful May 2 Episode Recap: Will Hope and Carter Reignite Their Romance?

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured a series of emotional confrontations. It began with Finn delivering more devastating news about Liam’s health. Apparently, Liam doesn’t have much time left due to an inoperable mass in his brain that will eventually take his life.

Steffy is worried, not just for herself and their children, but also for Hope. Although the two women have been feuding over the Forrester company’s recent coup, the current circumstances seem to have softened Steffy’s stance. At least for now, she has put their rivalry aside.

She insisted that Hope, the mother of Liam’s other daughter, deserves to know the truth before it’s too late. Unfortunately, Liam has sworn both her and Finn to secrecy, and they believe it’s not their place to reveal the tragic news.

At the cliff house, Liam encouraged Hope to give Carter another chance. Hope claimed she was happy with how her life was, but Liam saw through the lie. He insisted that Carter makes her happy and has been doing everything he can to make things right.

Elsewhere, Carter confided in Brooke about how much he missed Hope at the Forrester office, and Brooke agreed. When Ridge entered, they took the opportunity to convince him to let Hope return to the company.

Ridge hesitated, stating that Hope hadn’t taken accountability for the coup she and Carter orchestrated. Therefore, he felt she didn’t deserve a place in the company. Frustrated, Carter left the office while Brooke continued to plead her daughter’s case.

It seemed that Hope took Liam’s advice to heart and had an honest conversation with Carter. She had been resentful of him for choosing the company over her, but he had been earnestly seeking a second chance.

When the former flames came face to face, Hope congratulated Carter on the success of the company’s fashion show. He remarked that the event had felt incomplete without her. Carter admitted he should’ve fought harder for her and protected her from the fallout.

Hope surprised him by admitting the coup was wrong and unethical, and she expressed understanding of why he did what he did. The two shared a prolonged moment of eye contact before embracing in a heartfelt hug.

Stay tuned for more!