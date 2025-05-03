How is Priyanka Chopra Supporting Her Husband's Goals? Nick Jonas' 'Supportive' Wife Does THIS to Help With Broadway Show

In a recent interview, Nick Jonas couldn’t stop gushing about his “supportive” wife. The singer stopped by SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to talk about his latest Broadway show, The Last Five Years. When asked how Priyanka Chopra played a part in it, he revealed that she has been nothing but encouraging throughout the process.

“She’s been our biggest cheerleader for this whole process,” he told the host. He gushed that the Quantico star not only offered unwavering support but also genuinely showed up for him and cheered him on, which felt like nothing less than a “dream scenario.”

The Jonas Brothers band member plays Jamie Wellerstein, a rising novelist, opposite Adrienne Warren’s Cathy Hiatt, who’s described as a struggling actress. The story explores five years of their relationship, filled with highs and lows.

“A struggling actress and her novelist lover each illustrate the struggle and deconstruction of their love affair,” says the official synopsis. The story is based on Jason Robert Brown’s eponymous musical, and Nick and Adrienne star in its first-ever Broadway adaptation.

The singer also revealed that he found a great partner to discuss and rehearse scenes with in his wife. “It’s probably not framed as notes, but really just like, ‘Here are some thoughts. Let’s workshop that bit,’” he said. “And I can see a million scenarios where I didn’t have that,” the Close singer added.

He mused that it would have been tough if he didn’t have that partnership with Chopra, as he always brings some aspect of his work back home. But he’s grateful to have someone to share that burden with and exchange ideas.

The couple had several meet-cutes, including one at the 2017 Met Gala, but didn’t officially start dating until 2018. That same year, they tied the knot in a luxurious wedding in India after a brief engagement. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate.

