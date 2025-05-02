Justin Bieber Reveals Truth Behind 'Princess' Tendency Amid Health Concerns and Hailey Bieber Divorce Rumors: 'Finally Feel Seen'

Justin Bieber feels seen for his fashion choices! The pop star created his signature style back in the early 2000s, and it's iconic to this day: Baggy pants. The Baby singer proudly never wore his pants above his waistline, something apparently nobody understood.

Recently, he took to social media to react to a fan’s tweet that highlighted a unique benefit of wearing baggy jeans. “Holding my huge baggy pants like a princess in a gown when I walk down the aisle,” the fan wrote.

Bieber reposted the tweet, adding, “I finally feel seen lmao.”

The Grammy winner has been making headlines lately, not just for his fashion but also for his bizarre social media rants, his reportedly rocky marriage with Hailey Bieber, and his disheveled public appearances that have left fans concerned.

He recently seemed to shut off the rumors of divorce by supporting his wife on social media. The Rhode founder posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, wearing a black halter neck top and jeans.

The Stay hitmaker couldn’t help but gush over his wife and dropped a flirtatious comment that read, “Um, woah.” As for Hailey, she also shut down the divorce rumors by addressing her husband in her acceptance speech at The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 24.

While receiving the Beauty Innovator Award for her skincare brand, she thanked the singer for “supporting” and “always cheering” her.

In the same week, she reposted a hopeful quote in her Instagram story amid the divorce rumors and Justin’s reported health struggles. “There is so much power in believing that everything will work out,” the quote from @4amdreamy read.

The couple recently showed solidarity after the pop star’s grandfather passed away from old age. He shared a heartfelt tribute in memory of his “papa,” and Hailey reposted it with a heartwarming message on her Instagram story.