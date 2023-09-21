Taylor Swift unveils 1989 Taylor's Version FULL Vault list; Tracklist, release date and more to know

After giving her fans a puzzle to solve right before the release of her album 1989 Taylor's version, Taylor Swift certainly managed to crash the entire link. Well, google did fix the issue and opened the gates for many of the fans to get the entire tracklist and some of the tracks that are listed in the album. The puzzle sure has been solved and the entire list is out, says The Hollywood Reporter. Here is everything to know about the new album that Taylor Swift plans to release in the coming weeks.

1989 Taylor's version tracklist

This week, Taylor Swift took to social media to share a sneak peek of the album's back cover art and the titles of the bonus tracks. In her caption, she expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "It’s a new soundtrack! Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version). I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling, and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

The surprise track titles are as follows: Is It Over Now?, Say Don’t Go, Now That We Don’t Talk, and Suburban Legends. But that's not all—there's a fifth track yet to be named, and a Target-exclusive track that is still under wraps. So far, there has not been any collaboration in name. Thus, most of the tracks in the album seem to be Taylor Swift's vocals.

1989 Taylor's Version: Release date and more to know

The release date for '1989 (Taylor's Version)' is set for Friday, October 27, 2023, as announced by Swift herself on Instagram. In her post, she expressed her excitement about this re-record, especially the inclusion of five vault tracks that were never officially released. The tracklist for the album includes all 16 songs from the original deluxe version of '1989.' Additionally, those who opt for the exclusive 'Tangerine' vinyl version will enjoy an extra bonus track.

This re-recording is part of Taylor Swift's mission to regain control of her master recordings, following disputes and ownership changes involving her early catalog. It's a way for her to maintain creative ownership and offer her fans a fresh take on her beloved classics. All updates from the world of pop culture will be served right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.