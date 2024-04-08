Baylor University's 'Harry Potter' professor leaves netizens divided after criticising JK Rowling's views on trans rights

Recent comments made by an English professor at Waco, Texas's Baylor University regarding author J.K. Rowling's views on transgender rights have sparked controversy as per the Christian Post. Baylor professor Greg Garrett, who is well-known for his Harry Potter classes, started a viral discussion on Twitter about the subject.

Rowling's controversial remarks

Professor Garrett posted a tweet that received over 2.2 million views, offering some observations from his class discussion on Harry Potter. He said, "Today in my Harry Potter class [at Baylor], we had a hard and necessary conversation about JK Rowling and her hatred of trans people."

Despite the themes of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Rowling's earlier works, Garrett stressed how important it was to address her viewpoints.

Earlier in the week, Rowling came under fire for remarks she made on transgender women in tweets. She listed biological men who identify as transgender women and posed questions to Scottish authorities about the nation's recently passed Hate Crime and Public Order Act. This law, which goes into effect on April 1, imposes fines and imprisonment for inciting hatred.

Social media users were deeply divided over the author's comments, and famous individuals like British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported the author's right to free speech on biological sex.

Backlash and support

Reactions to Garrett's criticism of Rowling had mixed reactions; some questioned Baylor's position on human sexuality and the necessity of a Harry Potter course at the collegiate level. Garrett, however, remained true to his words and reaffirmed that he is committed to speaking up for marginalized communities in line with the teachings of Jesus and the prophets.

Regarding Rowling's purported "hate," the professor restated his position and underlined how critical it is to recognize and deal with such feelings. Garrett stuck to his principles in the face of criticism, drawing comparisons between hate speech and differences in religion.

University response

Regarding the controversy, Baylor University has not released a statement. Professor Garrett referred questions to an earlier article in the student newspaper, Baylor Lariat. In that article, Garrett highlighted messages of love and compassion as well as the Christian themes found in the Harry Potter books.

Garrett's criticism of Rowling's views on transgender rights highlights the complexities surrounding social responsibility, inclusivity, and freedom of speech in academia and beyond as the debate continues.

ALSO READ: Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital celebrates April 8 Total Solar Eclipse with newborn babies in NICU