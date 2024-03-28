Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Says it's 'Shame' Miriam Margolyes Called Out Franchise's Adult Fans; Claims 'She's Just A Bit Funny'

Actress Jessie Cave shares her perspective on the current controversy over remarks made by Miriam Margolyes about adult Harry Potter fans. Cave expresses dismay and suggests that Margolyes's motivations might not have been clear. Adult lovers of the franchise, according to Margolyes, ought to have let go of their affection for it. Cave's comments surface amid the continuing discussions over the Wizarding World's enduring appeal.

Jessie Cave on Miriam Margolyes' stirring remarks on Harry Potter franchise

Jessie Cave has responded to remarks made by her former coworker Miriam Margolyes, stating that those who are still ardent fans of the series "should have moved on by now."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cave, who played Lavender Brown in the three films based on J.K. Rowling‘s book saga, was asked about Margolyes’ comment during a recent appearance at Dream It Con. The actor who starred in Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows, parts one and two said, “It’s such a shame that that happened,” adding, “You know how she is — she’s just a bit funny. And I think she didn’t mean for it to be taken like that, I hope.”

Cave also added, “I really don’t like that she said that.”

For those who don't know about Jessie Cave, she is an English actress who has established herself as a successful actress, comedian, YouTuber, writer, and cartoonist. Her role as Lavender Brown in the popular Harry Potter film series brought her fame, and she has since cemented her reputation with critically lauded shows in London and at the esteemed Edinburgh Fringe festival.

Advertisement

In addition to her prolific work in films, Cave has demonstrated her artistic abilities with the release of a book called Love Sick, which includes some of her humorous cartoon doodles that have been featured on greeting cards.

Miriam Margolyes Talks about Harry Potter franchise

During an interview with New Zealand’s 1News network this month, Margolyes, who portrayed Professor Pomona Sprout, shared that she’s worried about adults who grew up with the Harry Potter franchise and are still huge fans of the Wizarding World today.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” she said at the time adding, “It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children,” clarifying, “I think it’s for children.”

The actress continued, “They get stuck in it. I do cameos, and people say, ‘We’re having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. No.”

Meanwhile, Margolyes made a reappearance in 2011's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, after starring in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Nevertheless, she added that the franchise “is wonderful” and she’s “very grateful to it,” she doubled down on her initial thought, adding that “it’s over.”

Even while Margolyes herself appears to have moved on from the Harry Potter world, it looks like the story is far from over, since Max is presently working on a seven-season TV show that will be based on Rowling's beloved novels.

ALSO READ: Why The Harry Potter Films Never Won An Oscar Despite Being One Of The Most Popular Franchises Of All Time; Here's What We Think

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'You could have said nothing': Internet calls out Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over latest Mother's Day post