What is Leptanilla Voldemort? Scientists discover new ant species named after iconic Harry Potter villain

Scientists have discovered a new species of ant in Western Australia's Pilbara region that bears a striking resemblance to Lord Voldemort, the infamous villain of the Harry Potter series, as per ABC. Leptanilla Voldemort, an elusive creature, has piqued the interest of scientists and Harry Potter fans alike.

Unveiling Leptanilla Voldemort

Dr. Mark Wong of the University of Western Australia and Jane McRae of Bennelongia Environmental Consultants recently published a paper in the open-access journal ZooKeys, which introduced the world to Leptanilla Voldemort. Dr. Wong described the ant as "ghostly and slender" with sharp jaws, drawing parallels between it and the fictional Dark Lord.

In the published paper, Dr. Wong explained the reasoning behind the moniker, saying, "The species epithet pays tribute to the antagonist in the Harry Potter book series, Lord Voldemort, a terrifying wizard who, like the new ant, is slender, pale, and thrives in darkness."

The discovery process

Scientists were surprised when they discovered Leptanilla Voldemort while exploring the Pilbara region. Dr. Wong noticed a striking resemblance between the ant and Ralph Fiennes' portrayal of the character in the Harry Potter movies. He remarked on its underground habitat, pale features, and menacing appearance, comparing it to the infamous Dark Lord.

Reflecting on his childhood fascination with the Harry Potter series, Dr. Wong joked about nearly naming the ant "the ant who must not be named," a playful reference to the series' iconic phrase.

The mysteries of Leptanilla

Leptanilla Voldemort belongs to the Leptanilla genus, which only has about 60 known species worldwide. Dr. Wong emphasized the discovery's rarity, stating that even experienced myrmecologists rarely encounter Leptanilla ants.

Unlike other ant species, Leptanilla Voldemort appears to be a specialized and ruthless predator, behaving similarly to its namesake. With only two confirmed specimens discovered so far, researchers are eager to learn more about the ecology and behavior of this enigmatic species.

The study of ants, or myrmecology, has advanced significantly with the discovery of Leptanilla Voldemort. Dr. Wong underlined the significance of recording the variety of ants that live underground and hinted that this most recent discovery provides opportunities for additional research in the area.

