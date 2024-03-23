The Antisocial Network Trailer: New Netflix Documentary Explores How a Website Turned Memes into Mayhem Over Time

Netflix has released the trailer for The Antisocial Network, which already looks fascinating!

The docu-series focuses on the internet meme sensation 4Chan, an anonymous person behind the website of the same name. The trailer also showed how memes started as a way for people to express themselves and turned into something dark and edgy.

The Antisocial Network trailer decoded

The trailer focuses on the freedom that the internet provides through anonymity. People feel free to express themselves without the fear of judgment. However, this freedom turned dark when users channeled their hatred and negativity into real life—that’s when trolling became a thing.

A voice in the trailer said, “It did start to shift to people actually trolling in real life.” Another talked about how an Anonymous person attacks something it doesn’t like, “If something drew the ire of Anonymous, It suffered.”

The docu-series will also dig into the infamous website 4Chan. “It was things you would not see anywhere else online except there. There was definitely a lot of stuff there that was super edgy,” said a woman in the trailer while speaking about 4Chan.

The Truth about Internet

In a shocking revelation, the trailer discusses how the relationship between social media and trolls is co-dependent. Multi-billion companies are said to be making money through people’s anger. “What drives user base numbers and revenue is anger,” said a voice in the trailer.

Another fascinating fact about the internet is that people feel empowered by it. The anonymity and freedom of expression online allow people to almost undermine reality! People are feeling strong enough to cause revolutions and protests, something that has never happened in “the history of the world” but is happening because of the internet. This series will definitely be an eye-opener! Watch out for it on Netflix, releasing on April 5.

The trailer is fascinating but just the tip of the iceberg. You can watch it here.