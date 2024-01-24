The Batman Star Jeffrey Wright Shares Heartwarming Reaction To Oscar Nomination, Says 'I Try To Be Who I Am'

The 2024 Academy Awards brought forth a wave of emotions for Jeffrey Wright, known for his role as Jim Gordon in The Batman. The accomplished actor has finally been recognized by the Academy Awards for his captivating performance in the comedy-drama American Fiction. The nomination marked a significant moment in Wright's career, leading to a heartwarming reaction that echoed his true hard work.

Jeffrey Wright’s emotional response after getting nominated for Oscars

American Fiction faced unique challenges, including a limited theatrical release and a modest budget compared to its industry counterparts. The film's nominations, including Best Picture, Best Writing, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and a supporting role nod for Sterling K. Brown, hold immense significance for the entire team. Moreover, Jeffrey Wright also received the nomination for the category of Best Actor, making it his first-ever nomination for the Academy Awards.

Wright's first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor came as a poignant recognition of his portrayal of Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction. During an interview with extratv , the actor couldn't contain his emotions, especially when discussing his late mother. He shared a touching moment, saying, "The first person I acknowledged was my mom; there’s a picture of her just there… she and I had a moment.”

Wright further opened up about how his mother's influence played a pivotal role in his career choice. Crediting her for introducing him to the world of the theater during his childhood in Washington, DC, he said, “My mom passed a little over a year before I got the script for this, and when [my son] saw the film, he said 'You know, I see a lot of myself in that character you played, but it's also a beautiful homage to Grandma.' She was the first that I spoke with this morning. It was all because of the nights in the theater as a child when she would take me to shows that came through DC."

Jeffrey Wright on the significance of receiving an Oscar nomination

Despite his seasoned career, Jeffrey Wright admitted to taking preventive measures as he awaited news of the Oscar nominations. Fearful of a different outcome, he opted to keep the news confined to his phone, sparing other screens from potential damage. As the positive news unfolded, Wright described the moment, as retrieved via The New York Times , stating, “I didn’t have screens on beyond my phone, which I kept an eye on. I was afraid that I might do damage to one of the screens if the news were different. So I just let the phone tell me what had happened, and it started to light up, and it seemed that the news was good.”

“One never knows. I’m really proud of this film and the work that all of us put into it. We thought while we were making it that we might be onto something good and something interesting and topical, but also buoyant. We thought we might be making a special film, and it seems that audiences who have taken it in have appreciated the story in the ways that we did,” the actor added.

Wright reflected on the importance and significance of the Oscar nominations for a film crafted with passion and purpose. He highlighted the potential for increased visibility, remarking, “Because we are the little guys here. We made this film in 25 days, then an additional day after, a few cuts were completed. Our budget was probably the craft services budget for some of the other films out there. So it shines light on our film that ideally will lead audiences to it in greater numbers. And that’s why we make these things. We make them so that people will be intrigued by them and moved by them.”

The 2024 Academy Awards may be the spotlight, but for Jeffrey Wright, the true celebration lies in the stories told, the connections made, and the profound influence of those who paved the way, especially his beloved mother. The 96th Academy Awards is scheduled to be organized on March 10, 2024, and can be live-streamed via ABC.

