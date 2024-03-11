Oscar Nominated Jeffrey Wright Talks About The Novel That Inspired American Fiction; Find Out What He Had To Say

Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright opened up about the novel that was taken as an inspiration to make American Fiction. While in a conversation with People Magazine, Wright shared that it was Erasure by Percival Everett that inspired his character in the film. Jeffrey discussed the book on lengths on the red carpet of the American Black Film Festival in Los Angeles on March 3rd.

The similarities between the book and the movie are in the storyline. Both follow an author whose books are sold less compared to the write-ups that include stereotypes. As soon as the writer writes a novel based on a stereotype of his own, the book sells more copies than he ever imagined.

What Did Jeffrey Say About The Novel Erasure?

In a discussion with an entertainment portal, Jeffrey praised the author by saying, “Percival Everett is a brilliant writer: funny, seriously smart about the issues that he brings up, fluent in issues and the nuance around race culture, but also his interests are broad.” He further added, “He said that he doesn't write autobiographical pieces, but that there's a lot of him infused in this character, Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison, that I play, who's just an incredibly interesting mind... It's a great read.”

The Cord Jefferson-directed American Fiction is up for five nominations at the 2024 Oscars. The movie has impressed audiences around the globe and has served as a “springboard” for open conversations in society. The movie claimed major nominations at the award ceremonies, including the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs, and the Critics Choice Awards. The team behind the film can surely look at the Oscars with a lot of hope.

What Did Jeffrey Wright Say About The Film?

Wright opened up about the film during the discussion as he said, “We want to be authentic to ourselves. We want to be as free creatively, intellectually as we possibly can be, and move through the world in that way.” He further added, “So the film, I think, has a universal appeal.” He continued, “It's not just limited to the publishing world and it's not just limited to the Black experience. We wanted to make a film that would touch people across backgrounds, across borders, and I think we have.”

The Academy Awards are set to go live on March 10th, at 7 p.m. ET, at the Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles.

