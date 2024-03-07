PICS: Sahil Salathia stands out as only Indian actor invited to pre-Oscars party; poses with Lilly Singh, Kal Penn

Model-turned-actor Sahil Salathia, renowned for his role in Ashutosh Gowariker's film Panipat, made waves by attending the pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. His presence at this prestigious event not only represented India but also distinguished him as the sole Indian actor to receive an invitation. Amidst celebrating South Asian talent, Sahil had the opportunity to connect with several Oscar nominees, including luminaries such as Kal Penn, Lilly Singh, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Sahil Salathia graces the pre-Oscars party

With the Oscars 2024 on the horizon, actor Sahil Salathia graced the pre-Oscars party in LA, joining the festivities to honor South Asian talent. Earlier in a press release, Sahil shared his excitement, expressing, “I have always believed in doing quality work in my career and I think it has been paying off. I am very excited to be invited to celebrate South-Asian excellence at the Oscars this year. I am very excited to meet the 2024 Oscar nominees and the shortlisted filmmakers.”

In addition to attending the event, Sahil Salathia had the opportunity to meet several nominees and prominent personalities at the bash. Images of the actor alongside stars such as Kal Penn, Lilly Singh, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and others have surfaced online.

The 96th Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Best Actor nominees include Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, and Jeffrey Wright. Best Actress hopefuls feature Lily Gladstone, Annette Bening, Sandra Huller, Carey Mulligan, and Emma Stone.

A star-studded event awaits with Al Pacino, Chris Hemsworth, Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Zendaya, and Dwayne Johnson among the presenters. The red carpet promises glitz and glamour, as Hollywood's elite gather for cinema's most prestigious night, celebrating outstanding talent and cinematic excellence on the global stage.

