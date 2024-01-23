Oscar Nominations 2024: Complete List of Nominees ft. Oppenheimer & Killers of the Flower Moon in the lead
The 96th Oscar Nominations were revealed today, presenting a comprehensive list of nominees across various categories. The announcement sets the stage for the upcoming awards ceremony, highlighting outstanding contributions in the field of filmmaking.
Today, the highly anticipated 96th Oscar nominations were unveiled, marking a momentous occasion in the world of cinema. As the film industry eagerly awaits the prestigious awards ceremony, the announcement of the nominees adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation. Celebrating outstanding achievements in filmmaking, the 96th Oscars promises to showcase the best talents and creations that have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. As the nominees prepare for the grand event, movie enthusiasts around the globe eagerly anticipate the unfolding of cinematic excellence on the illustrious Oscar stage. Here are all the nominations so far!
2024 Oscar Nominations:
Actress in a Supporting Role:
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera — “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Costume Design:
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Sound:
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
Original Score:
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Adapted Screenplay:
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Original Screenplay:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Live Action Short Film:
- “The After”
- Invincible
- Night of Fortune
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
Animated Short Film:
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
Actor in a Supporting Role:
- Sterling K. Brown — “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Original Song:
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” (Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell)
Documentary Feature Film:
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
Documentary Short Film:
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- Island in Between
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
International Feature Film:
- “Io Capitano” (Italy)
- “Perfect Days” (Japan)
- “Society of the Snow” (Spain)
- “The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)
- “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)
Animated Feature Film:
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- “Barbie”
Makeup and Hairstyling:
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Production Design:
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Film Editing:
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
Cinematography:
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Visual Effects:
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
- Napoleon
Actor in a Leading Role:
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Actress in a Leading Role:
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”
- Emma Stone — “Poor Things”
Directing:
- Justine Triet — “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Jonathan Glazer — “The Zone of Interest”
Best Picture:
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”