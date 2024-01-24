Oscars 2024: 10 Biggest Directorial And Acting Snubs At This Year's Oscars

Almost everyone who dreams of working in Hollywood, also dreams of someday winning the Oscar award. But only a few are always successful. That’s what makes the awards so prestigious and is also one of the biggest reasons why even getting a nomination is considered a huge thing.

But sometimes, even one’s best work fails to gain recognition at the Oscars due to various different factors. This is a list of some of the biggest acting and directing snubs of Oscars 2024.

Biggest actings snubs of Oscars 2024

The Oscars are a chance for eternal fame and recognition in Hollywood. Any actor who has ever dreamt of making it big in the industry has also had the dream of holding the Oscar someday. The race for the Oscar glory in 2024 though was the toughest in several years and thus had several snubs in this category as well. These are:

1. Leonardo Dicaprio: While many early reviews hailed Dicaprio’s performance in Killers Of the Flower Moon, he ultimately failed to secure a nomination this year. That’s even more surprising considering the Titanic actor’s resume as a multiple Oscar nominated actor as well as the winner in this category in 2016.

2. Margot Robbie: With Barbie, Robbie has solidified her status as one of the most bankable female stars of Hollywood. Her involvement as the producer and lead actor of this project has been widely acclaimed. Though the Academy recognised her for her efforts as a producer for this film, she failed to score a nomination for her acting abilities.

3. Charles Melton: The former Riverdale actor surprised everyone for his nuanced turn in Netflix’s May December. He held his form in front of veterans and Oscar winners like Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore while also being the best thing about that film along with the screenplay. His exclusion from the Best Supporting Actor category was pretty surprising.

4. Willem Dafoe: The Spider-Man actor has been a Hollywood mainstay for a long time and has had an impeccable resume in both blockbusters and independent films. His performance in Poor Things though, failed to fetch him a nomination this year despite being a regular in this category.

5. Barry Keoghan: One of the most surprising films of the year turned out to be Emerald Fennell's Saltburn. This sophomore effort from the director drew polarized reviews and even divided fans on the internet. But one thing that was universally praised about the film was Barry Keoghan’s unhinged performance as Oliver Quick. His lack of nomination this year was thus pretty surprising.

Biggest directorial snubs of Oscars 2024

The directors category this year was pretty stacked as well, which led to a surprising number of omissions in it as well. Some of the biggest snubs in this category were as follows:

1. Greta Gerwig: The Barbie director has been a mainstay in this category’s race since her debut film as director, Lady Bird. There were strong speculations that she would get her second nod this year with her biggest blockbuster, but surprisingly she lost out on it.

2. Alexander Payne: The Holdovers was one of the most surprisingly delightful films of the year anchored by an incredible performance by Paul Giammati and a sharp script. But for some reason, the film’s director Alexander Payne lost out on a nomination which is pretty surprising considering the quality of the film and its recognition in other categories.

3. Cord Jefferson: American Fiction was a pretty late addition to the Oscar race, but its wacky premise and a wonderful Jeffrey Wright performance carried it through the whole campaign. The film’s director Cord Jefferson though failed to score a nomination.

4. Emerald Fennell: Just like Barry Keoghan, the surprising omission of Emerald Fennell from the Oscar race was baffling for the fans of Saltburn. The director had made a splash with her debut feature Promising Young Woman and was touted to be a major contender this year as well.

5. Bradley Cooper: The actor-director was pretty aggressive with his Oscar campaign and was considered as one of the front-runners this year as well. But his sophomore feature Maestro, also failed to secure him a directing nomination, just like it had happened in 2019 with A Star Is Born. Though Cooper was successful in getting an acting nod both times.

