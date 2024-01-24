What Did Chris Young Do? Country Music Star Arrested and Charged With Assault

The realm of country music was jolted when news broke of Chris Young's unexpected encounter with law enforcement, resulting in a series of charges, including assault on an officer. This shocking incident unfolded at a popular Nashville bar, thrusting the renowned I'm Comin' Over singer into the negative spotlight for reasons far removed from his usual musical successes.

Who is country music star Chris Young?

Chris Young, born on June 12, 1985, ascended to fame through the fourth edition of the television talent-search series Nashville Star in 2006. A singing competition in the USA, the show propelled Young into the country music scene, leading to his signing with RCA Records Nashville.

His self-titled debut album in the same year marked the beginning of a prolific career, producing singles like Drinkin' Me Lonely and You're Gonna Love Me. The trajectory of success continued with subsequent albums, including The Man I Want to Be in 2009, Neon in 2011, and I'm Comin' Over in 2015. Young's music consistently reached the top of the charts, solidifying his status in the country music pantheon.

Why did Chris Young get arrested?

The night of the incident unfolded when agents of the Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) entered the Tin Roof bar for a routine compliance check. Around 8:30 p.m., they approached Chris Young, who was holding his ID card above his head. The compliance check seemed routine until Young began recording the agents, creating an unusual tension.

The situation escalated when the agents moved on to another bar, and the singer, accompanied by a group, followed them to the Dawg House next door. Attempting to leave the establishment, an ABC agent alleged that Young blocked his exit and struck him. The agent pushed him back to make space, prompting other patrons to intervene and creating a chaotic scene. Young had to be physically detained with handcuffs, and according to the ABC affidavit, he exhibited signs of intoxication, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The affidavit, as retrieved via NBC News , read as follows, "Once that happened, most of the patrons of the bar got up and got between TABC Agents and Mr. Young and began yelling and screaming. While all agents were trying to leave the bar, multiple people that were with Mr. Young started following agents and making the incident hostile."

The country music star was eventually handcuffed and arrested with the entry time punch of 10 p.m. in the jail. Young was freed from police custody at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, and the bond, as per court documents, has been set at $2,500, $1,000 for the resisting arrest charge, and $1,250 for the assault charge.

As news of Chris Young's arrest reverberates, the country music star is set to appear in court on February 16, 2024, to address the charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer.

