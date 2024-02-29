The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn Defend Sheila's Actions Against Steffy's Attack?

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday, February 29, viewers can expect a dramatic turn of events as Finn confronts Ridge Forrester, Thomas Forrester, and Steffy Forrester. Finn's reaction to Sheila Carter's recent fate will not align with Ridge's viewpoint, leading to a heated exchange between them.

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Highlights

Finn, grappling with emotions triggered by the sight of Sheila's blood stain and memories of her more affectionate moments, will defend his mother when Ridge labels her as "that animal." The unfolding confrontation hints at Finn's readiness to challenge Ridge and, potentially, Steffy's use of force against Sheila.

As the disagreement escalates, Finn may point out Steffy's desire to see Sheila dead, implying that the cliff house incident presented an opportunity for her to fulfill that wish. Speculation surrounds Sheila's possession of something in her pocket, but it appears unlikely to be a weapon. This detail could strengthen Finn's argument that Steffy went too far, resulting in an unjust and horrific outcome for Sheila.

Finn's struggle intensifies as he grapples with the reality that his own wife, whom he loves, is responsible for his biological mother's demise. Ridge and Thomas, staunchly supportive of Steffy's actions, will clash with Finn as he defends Sheila, leading to a heated family dispute.

Simultaneously, Hope Logan and Brooke Logan will seek details about Sheila's demise, following updates from Carter Walton. The shocking revelation of Steffy's confrontation with Sheila ending in tragedy will leave both Hope and Brooke deeply concerned.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that as the week progresses, Hope's growing concern for Finn prompts her to reach out to him. Viewers are encouraged to stay tuned to witness the evolving dynamics and bonds within this complex storyline.

