The Chosen Season 4 Faces Disheartening Streaming Setback Amid Legal Challenges

Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of The Chosen, recently announced that the digital release of Season 4 has been delayed due to legal issues. However, the next season will be available in churches and prisons beginning on March 13.

“I have always told you that I’m going to be as upfront with you as possible, honest with you at all times, sharing as much information as we’re able to share, good or bad,” the creator said in a livestream shared to Facebook on March 10. “And unfortunately, yes, as is reflected in the title of this video, I do have some bad news to share with you.

“We cannot release Season 4 for streaming now,” he revealed. “And there will be a delay longer than we anticipated and hoped for. There are some legal matters that we are dealing with right now that are hopefully being resolved.”

What is The Chosen about?

Set in the ancient regions of Judaea and Galilee during the 1st century, the series chronicles the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth, focusing on those who crossed paths with him. Jonathan Roumie portrays Jesus alongside co-stars Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, Paras Patel, Noah James, George H. Xanthis, and others.

Originally crowdfunded, the series became a hit on various streaming platforms like Prime Video, Peacock, Netflix, and The CW. By the close of 2022, an estimated 108 million viewers worldwide had watched at least part of an episode, as reported by independent consultant Sandy Padula.

More details about the legal hurdles of The Chosen 4

Dallas Jenkins expressed an inability to give out further information regarding the legal matter. He emphasized the goal of resolving it to enhance long-term and short-term service, ensure continued free access to the show, reach a global audience of over a billion people, and ensure sustainability. As the legal issues were addressed, he mentioned efforts to expedite the show's availability.

According to the director, Season 4 of The Chosen will explore key biblical events such as the passing of John the Baptist and the resurrection of Lazarus. These impactful moments are best experienced in the company of others, preferably on the grand scale of a cinema screen.

Once The Chosen Season 4 becomes available to the general public, you can watch it on The Chosen TV, mobile apps, broadcast, and cable TV.

