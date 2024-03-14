Who is Zach Galifianakis? Exploring Life and Career of New Actor Joining Only Murders in the Building S4 Cast

Zach Galifianakis is all set to join the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. Eva Longoria, speaking exclusively to ET on Sunday, confirmed that the 54-year-old The Hangover actor has been cast in a yet-to-be-disclosed role for the Hulu series. Longoria also revealed that they have already begun filming for the new season.

Hulu confirmed Galifianakis' role in the show, stating that he will portray a character whose role becomes crucial in the twists and turns of this season's investigation. Let's take a minute and explore the life and career of the new actor joining Only Murders in the Building S4 cast.

Who is Zach Galifianakis?

Zach Galifianakis, an American actor, writer, and stand-up comedian, gained fame for his portrayal of the quirky and endearing character Alan Garner in the comedy blockbuster The Hangover. His acting credits also include Due Date (2010), The Hangover Part 2 (2011), The Hangover Part 3 (2013), The Campaign (2012), Birdman (2014), and Puss in Boots (2011). Renowned for his distinctive sense of humor, he hosts Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis, a show where he humorously interviews celebrities between two potted plants. In 2016, he starred in the dark comedy series Baskets on FX. Galifianakis is set to portray The Joker, Batman’s infamous adversary, in The Lego Batman Movie.

Early life and personal life

Zach Galifianakis, born on October 1, 1969, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, grew up with his parents, Mary Frances and Harry, along with his siblings Merritt and Greg. He attended Wilkes Central High School, where he entertained his classmates with his unique sense of humor.

After high school, Zach initially wanted to pursue acting but ended up studying communication at North Carolina State University as per his parents' wishes. However, he dropped out before completing his degree.

In 1995, Zach moved to New York City and met stand-up comedian Lisa deLarios, who encouraged him to try stand-up comedy. He started performing in various venues, including coffee shops and universities, to make a living. Despite facing financial struggles, Zach persisted in pursuing his comedic career.

In August 2012, Zach married Quinn Lundberg, and they welcomed their first child, a boy, on September 7, 2013. Zach prioritized attending the birth of his son over the premiere of his film, Are You Here?

Career

Zach Galifianakis transitioned from his beginnings in stand-up comedy to television and film, showcasing his unique brand of humor along the way. He started his television career with roles in sitcoms like Boston Common and Apt. 2F before gaining attention with his Comedy Central special and his own show, Late World with Zach. He further displayed his versatility with roles in shows like Tru Calling and Bored to Death, demonstrating his ability to handle both comedy and drama.

In the movie industry, Galifianakis gained widespread recognition for his role as Alan Garner in The Hangover, propelling him to stardom in the comedy genre. His career continued to flourish with appearances in films like Due Date, Puss in Boots, and The Campaign, showcasing his comedic prowess alongside notable co-stars. However, he also delved into more dramatic roles, as seen in his performance in Birdman.

Throughout his television and movie career, Galifianakis has maintained his signature offbeat humor, whether in his talk show Between Two Ferns or his various film roles. His ability to seamlessly blend comedy with deeper, more complex characters has solidified his status as a versatile and talented actor in Hollywood.

