The Crow Remake: First-Look Images OUT; Fans Go Gaga Over Bill Skarsgård’s Tattooed Avenger

New first-look images from the upcoming installment of The Crow have sent fans into a frenzy as they catch a glimpse of Bill Skarsgård's portrayal of the iconic tattooed avenger. Directed by Rupert Sanders, the film promises a fresh take on the cult classic, drawing excitement from both longtime fans and newcomers alike. Let's take a moment and take a look at all the details on the first look, fan reactions and much more.

What is the plot of the film about?

Set in the grim urban landscape, The Crow follows musician Eric Draven, played by Skarsgård, who is resurrected from the dead to seek vengeance for the brutal murders of himself and his fiancée, portrayed by FKA Twigs. The movie marks the fifth installment in the "The Crow" franchise, which is based on the beloved comic book series.

Vanity Fair recently shared a collection of first-look images from the film, offering fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated reboot. Among the images are scenes showcasing the romance between Draven and his fiancée, Shelly Webster, as well as Draven's striking transformation into the avenging Crow.

While previous adaptations of The Crow have largely stayed true to the original character design from the 1989 comic, Skarsgård's portrayal introduces a modernized take on the iconic figure. Draven's appearance features darker eye makeup and a more subdued interpretation of the traditional Crow aesthetic, allowing his intricate tattoos to take center stage. Below, see a list of every actor to play the role onscreen thus far:

Advertisement

Title Lead Actor The Crow (1994) Brandon Lee The Crow: City of Angels (1996) Vincent Pérez The Crow: Stairway to Heaven (1998) Mark Dacascos The Crow: Salvation (2000) Eric Mabius The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005) Edward Furlong

The Crow Is The Perfect 2024 Role For Bill Skarsgård

Skarsgård's casting in the role of Eric Draven has drawn attention, with many applauding the actor's versatility to pull off characters with ease. Known for his portrayal of Pennywise the clown in the "It" movies, Skarsgård has proven his ability to embody complex and otherworldly characters. With The Crow, he continues to showcase his talent while bringing a fresh perspective to the beloved character.

Despite initial controversy surrounding the reboot, including concerns raised by original director Alex Proyas, anticipation for the film remains high. Set for release on June 7, 2024, The Crow promises to captivate audiences with its dark and gritty take on the classic tale of revenge and reclaimation.

Advertisement

Fans' reaction to the First Look

Overall, the reaction from fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their anticipation for the film's release and their excitement to see how it will breathe new life into the classic cult franchise. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build, and fans eagerly await further updates and promotion details from the team.