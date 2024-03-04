The Garfield Movie New Trailer: Chris Pratt's Naughty Indoor Cat Embarks On An Exciting Outdoor Adventure

The naughtiest and most notoriously witty cat of the century is back! Yes it's the ginger colored Garfield who is set to rule our screens once again. After many adaptations, this animated adventure returns with a new story for 2024! The trailer is already making fans gaga and the voiceovers are going to make you awestruck. Want more details on the Garfield 2024 release? Read on to find out.

What is Garfield 2024 all about?

The film has Chris Patt voicing our naughty cat Garfield who looks like an innocent, healthy cat at home but is a hidden gem. He goes on a wild outdoor adventure. He also meets his lost father scruffy street cat Vic who is given life by Samuel L. Jackson’s voice. Garfield also has a canine friend Odie who gets on this heist. Many prominent names can be seen as a part of this animated movie’s cast. Right from Chriss Pratt to Jackson, we can also see Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang and others. The film is directed by Mark Dindal and has a script by Paul A. Kaplan and Mark Torgove. Garfield 2024 is produced by John Cohen, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosovo, Steven P. Wegner, Craig Sost, Namit Malhotra and Crosby Clyse.

The trailer is a saga of all the crazy and dumb moments of the feline we have been craving for since so many years. From taking dumb decisions to suffering for it, the story is not just about a cat but also an underlying commentary on society. This will make it more than a family entertainer.

The film is set to release on May 24, 2024 in theaters. No details on its OTT release have been disclosed yet.

What other Garfield films can you watch?

If you are a fan of Garfield, do watch these;

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

The Garfield Movie

Garfield: The Movie

Garfield Gets Real

Garfield’s Christmas

Along with 13 other titles. While we eagerly wait for Garfield’s 2024 release, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.