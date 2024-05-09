The Royal Family Celebrates One Year Of King Charles' Coronation

Last year, The Coronation Weekend featured a service at Westminster Abbey in London and a coronation concert at Windsor Castle, the Coronation Big Lunch, and the Big Help Out. It has been a year since King Charles was officially crowned at Westminster Abbey after the Queen’s death.

The Royal Family celebrates one year of the coronation

Buckingham Palace posted the words of poet Simon Armitage’s poem stating, “One year ago, over 2,000 guests gathered at Westminster Abbey to witness The King and Queen’s coronation. A lot of them were chosen from the general population because of their contributions to the community and charitable efforts.”

The video featured His Majesty stating, “My wife and I hope you and your families have a fantastic coronation weekend.” The compilation also featured sound from Tom Cruise’s coronation concert in Hollywood. The Top Gun actor, addressing the pilot, complimented Your Majesty, saying, “You can fly by my side as my wingman anytime,” while footage of the flypast rolled.

The video ended with a brief segment of Prince William's emotional speech from the concert. "Father, we are all filled with pride for you. I also want to show my admiration and appreciation for the millions of individuals who work in the military, schools, hospitals, and neighborhoods. I desire to acknowledge all of you." The Prince of Wales expressed that your service is inspirational to us and then exclaimed, "God save the King!"

Did the King celebrate his grandson’s birthday?

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, took part in the coronation in 2023, while the Duchess remained in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The reports stated that Meghan celebrated Archie’s birthday in a private gathering at their residence in Montecito, California. The modest gathering supposedly featured a lemon cake made by the Duchess.

After the coronation ceremony in London, it was reported that Harry had hurried to the airport. An insider informed the Daily Mail that he was always committed to returning in time to be home for part of Archie’s birthday.

Around nine months following His Majesty’s coronation, Buckingham Palace revealed that the King had been diagnosed with a type of cancer. After receiving treatment and recovering, the monarch resumed his public duties on April 30. In a recent announcement regarding the King’s resumption of public responsibilities, the palace expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes received from people worldwide during the ups and downs of the past year. The Royal Family also revealed Catherine Prince of Wales’ recovery from cancer after her disappearance for a significant amount of time.

Alongside the coronation anniversary, Prince Archie also celebrated his fifth birthday on May 6. It is assumed that the celebration would be private due to the Duke and Duchess’ upcoming trips. Prince Harry, 39, is going to the U.K. this week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. At the same time, Meghan, 42, will join him later in the week to visit Nigeria and support the sporting event for veterans and service members.

