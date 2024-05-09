Sikandar: Netizens call Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna's jodi 'Blockbuster combo' after her casting announcement

Salman Khan delighted his fans last month with the announcement of his film, Sikandar. The actor is collaborating with director AR Murugadoss and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for this Eid 2025 release.

Today, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rashmika Mandanna has been locked as the female lead opposite Salman. Soon, the makers made the official announcement, and the netizens couldn’t keep calm over this fresh pairing.

Netizens express excitement over Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s pair in Sikandar

Netizens expressed their excitement on X (Twitter) and Instagram soon after it was announced that Rashmika Mandanna had come on board for the Salman Khan-led Sikandar.

One person exclaimed, “Stop everything! The ultimate dream team is here! @iamRashmika and @BeingSalmanKhan in one movie? Pinch me, I must be dreaming! Counting down the days until this blockbuster hits the screens! #RashmikaMandanna #SalmanKhan Love it.”

A user wrote, “#SalmanKhan X #RashmikaMandanna, This pair will set the next Eid on fire #SIKANDAR.”

A tweet read, "Breaking news! My excitement level is off the charts! Can't contain my joy knowing that two of my favorites, @iamRashmika and @BeingSalmanKhan, are teaming up for a movie! This is going to be epic!"

Another individual stated, “#RashmikaMandanna to play the leading lady opposite #SalmanKhan in #Sikandar Damn excited for this awesome and fresh pair.”

The comments section under the Instagram post of the casting announcement was also filled with enthusiastic reactions. One person said, “Yessss this is what we wantttt Salman X Rashmika,” while another called them “The Blockbuster Combo.” A user expressed, “Super duper excited..... beyond our imagination,” and another netizen stated, “Amazing Jodi Salman and Rashmika.”

Check out more reactions:

Rashmika Mandanna is ‘honored’ to join Sikandar

Earlier, the production house of the film announced, “Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can’t wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!”

Expressing her feelings about the same, Rashmika tweeted, “You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is.. Surprise!! I am truly grateful and honored to be a part of #Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas on EID 2025!”

Sikandar is presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

